Miss North Dakota Earth 2020, Lauren Cannon, joins in on the mission of the Miss Earth USA organization — a woman empowering others to be a voice for environmental responsibility. For the year of 2020, her platform, “With the Wild,” centers around endangered species and their importance to the Earth. She educates others on how we can work together to help restore endangered populations by becoming more aware of how we impact their daily lives. Through community action, she embodies the spirit of hope for the species that need a voice. Lauren will be competing for the national title of Miss Earth USA in August.
