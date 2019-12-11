I began this little series of articles mainly to call attention to some of the special students from my English classes at North Dakota State College of Science who have either opted to make their homes here in Wahpeton, or to return to this very unique small city for other admirable reasons. Among the former group are members of a family whose staying here has benefited us very much. I’m thinking specifically of the Shormas.
Way back in the “dim dark days” almost beyond recall, Ed Shorma opened a little shoe repair and canvas manufacturing shop in Wahpeton, and my first dealings with it came when I asked his son, Richard, one of my students, about the possibility of his maybe sewing together any available odd strips they might have lying around for me to use as a tarp on camping trips.
Literally the next day, Dick came up with an absolutely stunning canvas tarp. It was made of foot-wide shiny red, white and blue canvas of amazing texture and durability which he had sewn together. I don’t even think he wanted any money for it, but I hope I paid him something appropriate. (I’ve always tried to get away from the stereotype held by many salesmen that all teachers are cheap.)
Anyway, you wouldn’t believe the compliments I got from fellow campers when we drove into a campground with that patriotic tarp securing our tent and other camping stuff. I think that simple act of exceeding customer expectations was a foreshadowing of the great company that was in the process of being developed.
Many, many people in our area owe their livelihoods to Ed Shorma’s following his dream and his handsome children coming on board to help make it come true. How dare the scurvy politicians condemn “the rich” for being successful. It is their dreams and sweat and sacrifice that create the jobs that prosper our nation. Demagogues love to “hurl the little streets upon the great.”
By the way, the development of Ed Shorma’s corporations would make a fine topic for some aspiring young journalist to research and report on. It’s a rags-to-riches saga par excellence!
Another student of mine worthy of mention is Cindy Samek, who left a good teaching job in Mantador, North Dakota, in order to be close to and help her dad, who is facing some health challenges. She was willing to exchange the comparatively good pay of a teacher for the much-diminished salary of a Walmart worker; yet whenever I bump into her at work she is upbeat and happy just to be able to be close to her dad. One doesn’t see that kind of selflessness very often.
Yet it is out there. My own daughter, Lisa, left a terrific job in Maryland as the personnel manager of a group of secretaries working for scientists studying the strengths of various building materials. I got to meet some of them, and many sounded a lot like Leonard of “The Big Bang Theory”— physicists passionately involved with formulas and theories few normal folks ever think about. But Lisa left that job and a very bad marriage just to be back here with parents gradually marinating toward old age.
Starting over when you’re over 50 and poor “fit” for many of the openings in the North Dakota job market isn’t easy, but she’s done it with no complaints. She loves being back in North Dakota, out of the smothering humidity and mind-numbing traffic of the DC area. And we get to see her nearly every weekend. A blessing for us but a hell of pay cut for her.
Many in the aging population are facing the same end game obstacles dramatized in Shakespeare’s great tragedy of “King Lear,” who rashly banishes his honest daughter, Cordelia, and stakes his retirement fortunes on the promises of his two evil, but flattering, daughters – Goneril and Regan. They quickly rob him of his power and kick him out of their castles to try to survive naked against a raging storm.
Too often these days we hear of aging parents abused by ungrateful children. “How sharper than a serpent’s tooth it is/to have a thankless child.” And how blessed are we, who have loyal Cordelias, who come home to care for us as we glide, like pigeons at twilight, “downward toward darkness on extended wings,” or up, like skylarks, to sing “hymns at Heaven’s Gate.”
