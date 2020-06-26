I started this column way back in the fall of 2019 simply with the intent of highlighting the accomplishments of some of my past students and their contributions to the Wahpeton community, and quite a few have already been mentioned. So I have drifted off into other areas of personal interest. But lately more of my students have been showing up in the news, so I’d like to acknowledge some of these.
Brett Lambrecht, who I’ve previously praised for his fine work in the area of flood control, has now been voted to a seat on the city council. He is a fine problem solver and very focused on any task he takes up.
And speaking of people running for office, I see that Robin David ran for mayor of Grand Forks. This really piqued my interest, because I remember what a tremendous student she was in my class — not just smart, but wise well beyond her years. I think if the voters had known her the way I did she probably would have been elected. I don’t know what party she belongs to or what specific goals she has set for herself. I only know I’d vote for her in a heartbeat. She is easily one of the finest students I have ever had the pleasure of teaching. And Robin grew up right here in Wahpeton.
And speaking of unforgettable students still out there “doing it,” I mustn’t forget Mike Jacklitch, now a chiropractor here in Wahpeton. He had all the makings of a good English scholar, which he still is, but darned if he didn’t take up medicine. He was also a good poet; and he should keep on with that too. Almost every week he gives my wife the treatments she needs for her aching back. With Mike for her doctor, I know she’s in good hands.
Another memorable student was Brenda Lackman, from somewhere out around Bismarck. We got to talking about rattlesnakes in class one day and darned if she didn’t send me the rattles of a fine big rattler. I know this is a sidebar, but while I’m at it, I must mention Wyndmere’s Bill Blazeck. He stood out by becoming an Oxford scholar over in England and even taught there awhile. And yup, he went into English. That still makes me proud.
And I can’t leave out Connie Ten Pas. The first day in class, when I asked each student to stand up and give a little sketch of who they were so students could contact each other for shared interests, Connie stood up and said she was majoring in auto mechanics, but was taking Jr. College English courses because the stuff we were teaching trade kids was too dull. She was part of a motorcycle group (I won’t say gang) and could ride with the best of them. A truly unforgettable kid. Straight A all the way, but more than that, she had character—personality plus!
Also, among the out-of-towners is another person I’ve mentioned earlier in my tooth article, Audrey Boehler. She was such a lovely and tactful hygienist and later so excellent in my lit class that I just must include her in the unforgettables. She was grace personified. I hope she is somewhere thriving.
Nor can I leave out that mischievous, but lovable Wanda Patnode, now living in Fargo. She is the daughter of Don Patnode, superintendent of schools for Breck, Fairmount, and Wheaton. She and a couple of her buddies, Brenda Lackman and Theresa Wickline, took every class I taught, and Wanda delighted in keeping us all up to date on the goings on in “All My Children.” We were all at the time, addicted to the show (yup, me too). They got me watching it and darned if I didn’t get hooked.
And back to the present, the Benda twins, Bev and Barb, got a full page and in-color promotion in the Fargo Forum in mid-June. I previously wrote that my Benda paintings may just turn out to be the most valuable assets I have. And the more I see of their work, the more I think I might be right.
A final student that I must include here is who is still living here in the Twin Towns is Cindy Eckberg. I think Cindy is a great example of true heroism in the face of real roadblocks fate put in her path. Extrication herself from an unworkable marriage, and with five beautiful daughters to support, Cindy tackled those problems head on. Working part time as a nursing home attendant, and later as a caregiver, she still found a way to get her associate’s degree in occupational therapy and keeping her family operating on an even keel. When I see that little family Sunday’s in church I always think of the book “Little Women." They all look like sisters, each just as lovely as the next.
As an end-note I’d like to add my congratulations to my office mate for nearly all of my 40 years teaching at NDSCS, Larry Merbach. The 50 years he has dedicated the furtherance of mathematics are truly a testimony to his terrific ability to adapt, improvise and flat out teach.
Nearly every afternoon at four, when I was eager to go home and maybe go fishing, Larry would be there patiently guiding students through the problems that come with higher math. And he was loving it. One could see that the kids were proud and happy to be his students. Kierann Smith, who went on to Harvard, said that Larry was easily as good as any of the professors she had had at Harvard. Larry, old pal, keep on keepin' on. “We’ve only just begun!”
