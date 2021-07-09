My last column touched on a few of Rufus Bellamy’s lapses into forgetfulness, but I’d like to focus here on some of the other Rufus recollections that I’m sure many of his faithful admirers might enjoy. This remembered statement sums up his attitude about foods that might or might not be safe to eat. “My God Gene, anything that tastes this good can’t possibly be bad for you!”
That remark, about a particularly juicy roast drumstick, I found hard to quibble with. But his relying solely on taste to govern his diet may well have led to Rufus’ fatal heart attack. Being a gourmet at heart, he loved to scoff at many of the standard warnings about foods to avoid. He did believe in the Greek golden mean: “Moderation in all things,” but he applied that to exercise, too, and that left him fairly out of shape for any heavy work.
When his mother, Virginia Woods Bellamy, died she left him quite a financial windfall, but rather than investing in a nice practical new home. Rufus seized the opportunity to reach for one of his dreams. He invested in that huge barn that still stands at the river end of 12th Avenue in south Moorhead, Minnesota. Many of his friends, including myself, thought that to be a huge mistake. But Rufus stood his ground and so the legend of “Bellamy’s barn” was born.
The dream was simply to convert that barn and its ample grounds into a mecca for art lovers of the arts, with concerts in the hayloft, apartments on the ground floor, and a park-like backyard with unique trees and gardens connected by lovely flowered paths winding down to the river. I think of Ben Jonson’s poem, “To Penshurst.” was the model for that dream. That poem celebrates a beautiful Estate owned by Lord Penhurst, who epitomized the gracious noble host-embracing all classes, not just the “elite” nobility. It was a place where “all who came might enter, and no one was denied” All visitors were treated like royalty: sumptuous feasts, gorgeous grounds teeming with all manor of flora and fauna, and a place to hear great literature or enjoy fine music in the company of loving friends.
The transition of the barn from dream to reality progressed slowly but steadily. Rufus lived in a spacious apartment on the west end of the building. It had two bedrooms and a fireplace, giving ambiance to a joined living room/dining room and kitchen all looking out a wide bay window opening toward the river and its sunsets. The aroma of that apartment, just as his previous one, was unmistakingly lovely: a combination of spices,herbs and wood smoke which I’ve experienced nowhere else. It was, in a word, unique. The barn also came with a huge workshop filled with tools for woodworking, carpentry and gardening.
Rufus was not really adept at using most of his stuff, but with no dependents and a lucrative job at MSC, he could afford to hire carpenters to add on new rooms as the years went by. He could also afford to pay landscapers and students to add trees, shrubs and garden plots in his huge backyard, and he planted some himself. He loved showing me around to look at new planting just as he used to do in Maine calling each by its latin name. Little by little, year by year, the Bellamy vision of a Penhurst in Moorhead was taking shape.
The hayloft was another story; lots of musty hay residue and pigeon droppings, the accumulations of years, had to be dealt with. Sadly, these took a serious toll on Rufus’ health. He contracted some serious breathing issues and often needed breathalyzers to fend off asthma. But step by step, things got done. He added a fine music room where he installed a grand piano and later a harpsichord. He also added a couple of guest bedrooms and a reading stocked with his immense collection of books, periodicals and scholarly journals.
When I retired to Wahpeton in 2001, I lost contact with Rufus’ for a while, seeing him only once or twice a year, but he was always a wonderful host, full of enthusiasm for whatever new development in the arts he had chosen to look into. He seemed to stay forever young and full of life. Then came the shocking news that he had suffered a fatal heart attack in the parking lot of a local store. In an instant, the dream was ended, and one of his brightest lights in academia was snuffed out.
On a trip to Moorhead years ago, I stopped at the big barn to see if the new owners had any news about Rufus. The nice lady living there told me that one thing had not changed. “Nearly every month an ex-student or acquaintance comes by asking for Mr. Bellamy. He had to be a man many people loved,” she said. “He was,” I said, was one of them. What will I do for uplifting talk/ now my dear friend is dead?”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.