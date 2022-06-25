The 44th Manitoba Marathon was recently held in Winnipeg, Manatoba, Canada. Well, sort of.
It was a run on my radar for a few years. The marathon’s fundraising emphasis is supporting projects for people living with an intellectual disability. Special Olympics is one of the benefitting programs in Canada, important to me.
The Red River of the North flows through Winnipeg so there is a natural resource tie with the Red’s confluence four blocks from our former Wahpeton home. My childhood farm was near the Red River. The river is much wider in Winnipeg on its way to Lake Winnipeg and onto Hudson Bay.
Winnipeg was one of the honeymoon destinations for wife Joan and myself. It was mere coincidence that we picked up snowy owls at the Assiniboine Zoo for Chahinkapa Zoo and spent time at The Forks where the Assiniboine River meets the Red and offers many ideas for a public recreational river waterfront.
The Manitoba Marathon started at IG Field, home of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers professional team, where they market themselves as the loudest fans in the world. No wonder, they had outstanding players like our own Ryan Smith, Wahpeton. A statue of revered Bud Grant, a Blue Bomber Hall of Famer and better known to us as the Minnesota Vikings coaching great and a duck hunter like many prairie outdoorsmen, welcomes visitors.
Marathons are terrific motivators for runners. They commit you to a training schedule that demands an active, healthy lifestyle. Like so many things, in order to be successful, one has to work really hard, commit and sacrifice.
Runners will always check out the weather before a race for pacing speed. It was not favorable with a temperature forecast ranging from the mid-70s to mid-90s. Marathon headquarters sent out an email cautioning runners to be careful, consider a shorter distance, listen to their bodies, forget about a personal best and drink lots of water. The day before the race was very comfortable in the 60s. But the meteorologists were correct as temps continued to rise throughout late day and evening.
I arrived at the stadium an hour early. A fun thing about marathons is listening to your running comrades as they nervously assess the upcoming race. Like many hobbies, there is a running community with people who share the same interests.
About 4,500 runners lined up for the marathon, 50K, marathon relay, half-marathon, 5K and 10K. The guest singer got caught up in traffic so the crowd sang the Canadian National Anthem. At 7 a.m. we were off.
The start-time temperature was 77 degrees with nice 15 mph winds and 60% humidity. The announcer hoped the winds would cool runners. The heat did not deter me after spending much of May near Houston, Texas with some training runs on 90-degree, 90% humidity days.
I’d run for eight miles, crossing my beloved Red River, when police officers, water station workers and race officials said the marathon was cancelled at 8 a.m. and go back. I continued to finish a 13.1 mile half-marathon at 1:55. When you have trained a long time for a special run, there is commitment to salvage something and make it a positive.
To be respectful of the race closure, I joined other runners on a bus that slowly weaved along city streets, picking up others, but noticed plenty of runners kept going. Other volunteers told runners they could continue at their own risk and water stations stayed open. Training in all kinds of weather conditions prepares you for whatever Mother Nature throws. There are desert ultra-marathons with temperatures over 100 degrees. Finishing the full marathon would have continued had the option been known. To record time on my watch without the timing system would have been fine. The finish line on IG Field remained open.
One is always respectful of decisions made in consideration of people’s safety so there is no second guessing. Three people had already been hospitalized due to heat exhaustion, one unstable and the Marathon Director felt there would have been more had the race not been cancelled. Sizzling 80s were soon reached after race start on its way to nearly 100 degrees.
Race officials acknowledged there were mixed messages with their communication. This is predictable when there are closed street intersections for 26.2 miles and hundreds of volunteers throughout the route.
Officials used wet bulb readings which assess the temperature at which water stops evaporating from a wet thermometer bulb to determine the race was no longer safe. Marathon planners considered starting the race an hour earlier at 6 a.m. but it wasn’t practical to make last-minute arrangements with police, medical staff and hundreds of volunteers. Rescheduling road closures, shift workers, refreshments and equipment would be challenging. It is incredibly tough to move start times when so much planning has occurred.
Serious marathon runners may want to check my schedule and avoid any marathons I have signed up for. Last August’s Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Marathon was cancelled due to a 4-inch rain that flooded trails and this May’s Brookings, South Dakota, Marathon was cancelled after wind storms shut down electricity and dropped large trees over their trails. So heads up, be wary of the Brookings, South Dakota, Marathon on Saturday, Oct. 22!
Every run is a story. I just changed the Manitoba Marathon to the Manitoba Half-Marathon. And it was still a super experience! Eh!
Wayne Beyer is the retired director of Wahpeton Parks and Recreation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.