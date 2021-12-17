Quick! Name the person over the last 30 years who has spent more time at Breckenridge, Wahpeton and NDSCS sporting events and facilities than anybody!
Adding up the hours of Daily News Sports Editors over the years — Robert Wanek Jr., Justin Pierce, Turner Blaufuss, Scott Nulph, Eric Grover, Kevin Schnepf and Gary Rosendahl, to name a few, would not compare to the time devoted by Chad Affield.
We have been fortunate to benefit from having Chad Affield as a Parks-Recreation employee. Add Breckenridge Public Schools and NDSCS as other lucky employers.
Chad grew up on a farm east of Kent, Minnesota, and learned to work hard like many farm kids. He was able to play basketball during the winter and that was about it growing up.
Chad was the center on the Breckenridge boys basketball team that advanced to the Section Championship game at the Concordia Fieldhouse vs. Sebeka in 1988. It is the dream of many west central Minnesota high school basketball players to play in this prestigious game.
He has coached and reffed basketball since his graduation. During the days of Kiwanis Boys and Girls Basketball tournaments when we used the Breckenridge Middle School, he would voluntarily ref all day, sometimes officiating six games.
Chad is the groundskeeper for all the Breckenridge and Wahpeton baseball and softball fields. He was mentored by Paul Speakman, the ultimate Jefferson Park groundskeeper who used hand tools like hoes to edge infields. In the summer, he prepares the NDSCS softball field for girls softball teams. Friends Art Grochow and Phil MacIver are Chad’s groundskeeping companions during long softball and baseball tournaments, sometimes five straight days.
Breckenridge athletes nickname him “Affable,” and yes, he fits the definition of friendly, good natured and easy to talk to.
The only time Chad misses a baseball or softball tournament is when they are scheduled at the same time in the Twin Towns. He is first to start each morning, often at 6 a.m., then dragging the fields after the last game, which could be 10 p.m. on the lit John Randall Baseball Field.
Chad turns the clay on the horseshoe courts for our Thursday night league. He paints the lines on the bocce courts for our Special Olympics athletes. Chad puts the nets up on our sand volleyball and tennis courts. He’s the one who replaces basketball nets on our outdoor basketball courts.
His golfing threesome with Madison Nelson-Gira and Art Grochow enjoy the Bois de Sioux Golf Course on early weekend mornings.
Chad paints the football field lines on all the Breckenridge and Wahpeton game and practice fields. That includes lines on softball fields for the fifth and sixth grade tackle football program.
Soccer field lines are painted in Chahinkapa Park and the Airport Park. He helps mow the grass at the disc golf course. Chad cleans restrooms for the campers and shelters for picnickers. He is super-dependable and often the on-call park guy for weekends.
Chad floods the multipurpose court and pond for hockey and ice skating. He moves snow off the trails for walking, running and bicycling. This fall, he helped remove trees off nature trails for this winter’s cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.
Museum visitors smell fresh grass mowing from the lawn. Fishermen benefit from a cleaned, sanitized fish cleaning station. He likes to ice fish on a nice winter day.
He drives bus for all the sports, even trap shooting and gymnastics. Chad accompanies Larry Lasch when he sets up the cross country course.
Chad loves that many of his duties give him the best seats in the house. He keeps stats at NDSCS basketball games and is on the chain gang at their football games.
Chad has not helped with lacrosse, cricket, curling or rugby. But then again, they have not been offered in the Twin Towns.
He has reffed every adult sport we’ve offered — women’s volleyball, men’s basketball, coed volleyball, flag football, men’s volleyball — you name it!
Mr. Breckenridge, Mr. Wahpeton and Mr. NDSCS Sports Guy, all wrapped up in one. That’s our Chad Affield!
Wayne Beyer is director of Wahpeton Parks and Recreation.
