Minnesota State Community and Technical College has named 735 students to its President’s List and 688 students to its Dean’s List for the 2020 Spring Semester.

Students on the President’s List completed a minimum of six college-level credits and 75 percent of the courses in which they enrolled for the semester, and earned a grade point average of 4.0.

Students on the Dean’s List completed a minimum of six college-level credits and 75 percent of the courses in which they enrolled for the semester, and earned a GPA of 3.50 to 3.99.

Area students named to the M State President’s List and Dean’s List are:

Breckenridge, Minnesota

Maegan Bellmore, Dean’s List

Mercedes Jirak, President’s List

Westley Johnson, Dean’s List

Aaron Marchand, President’s List

Mitchell Porter, Dean’s List

Campbell, Minnesota

Rehanna Schreiber, Dean’s List

Colfax, North Dakota

Austin Thune, Dean’s List

Wahpeton, North Dakota

Cory Iverson, Dean’s List

Alicia Lenoue, President’s List

Walcott, ND

Caitlyn Anderson, Dean’s List

Linnea Brown, Dean’s List

Wolverton, Minnesota

Bryce Forness, President’s List

As a member of the Minnesota State system, M State serves more than 8,000 students in credit courses each year in 80 career and liberal arts programs online and at its campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena. By partnering with communities, the college also provides workforce development services and other responsive training programs.

Minnesota State Community and Technical College is a member of the Minnesota State system and an equal opportunity educator/employer.

