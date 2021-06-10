Steve Worner's 'Memories' was presented Wednesday, June 9 in Chahinkapa Park. An audience of music lovers gathered for the 7:30 p.m. event which continued the Music in the Park series. Music in the Park, held each Wednesday in summer, is made possible through a grant by the North Dakota Council on the Arts, which receives funding from the North Dakota Legislature and National Endowment for the Arts. The Community Band of Wahpeton-Breckenridge and Surrounding Communities is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 16 at the Chahinkapa Park Band Shelter.
Music in the Park continues with Memories
