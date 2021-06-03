The 2021 Music in the Park season kicked off Wednesday, June 2 with Kroshus & Krew. Lead singer Tilford Kroshus was joined by guitarist Greg Goerdt, drummer Jimmy Hoaby and bassist Shari Bosch to entertain the audience at the Chahinkapa Park Band Shelter. Music in the Park concerts are at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays in summer. They are made possible through a grant by the North Dakota Council on the Arts, which receives funding from the North Dakota Legislature and National Endowment for the Arts. Memories is scheduled to perform Wednesday, June 9.
Music in the Park opens for '21
Frank Stanko
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.