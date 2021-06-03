Music in the Park opens for '21
Frank Stanko • Daily News

The 2021 Music in the Park season kicked off Wednesday, June 2 with Kroshus & Krew. Lead singer Tilford Kroshus was joined by guitarist Greg Goerdt, drummer Jimmy Hoaby and bassist Shari Bosch to entertain the audience at the Chahinkapa Park Band Shelter. Music in the Park concerts are at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays in summer. They are made possible through a grant by the North Dakota Council on the Arts, which receives funding from the North Dakota Legislature and National Endowment for the Arts. Memories is scheduled to perform Wednesday, June 9.

Tags

Load comments