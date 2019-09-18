Musical Art Club met Monday, Sept. 16 at Grace Lutheran Church in Breckenridge for their first meeting of the year. Co-hostesses were Gloria Stargel and Shelley Eichhorn. Thirteen members were present. The meeting was conducted by Videll Ahrens, president. Other officers for 2019-2020 are: Lola Patnoude, vice president; Rose Ella Matejcek, recording secretary; Hulda Steinwand, treasurer; and Deb Doran, corresponding secretary.
The auditing committee, Patnoude and Matejcek, gave the annual report.
Caleb Ellingson, recipient of a music scholarship, who also performed at the spring concert, expressed his thanks to the club. Committees for the year were announced by Ahrens.
Area women who enjoy singing and are able to attend regularly are invited to join Musical Art Club this fall; meeting are held Monday evenings. For more information, please call 218-643-6770 or 701-642-4523.
Next month’s business meeting is set for Monday, Oct. 7 at the church. The year’s theme will be announced and music selections for the year introduced by the program committee, Eichhorn and Ahrens. Choral director is Stargel; accompanist is Mark Gronseth.
