Musicians, family provide entertainment for Wahpeton man

Dave Engstrom, the longtime Red River Valley doctor and musician who organized last summer’s Headwaters Music Festival, received a special Christmas gift Sunday, Dec. 6.
The trio of Pastor Tim Collins, Silas Torkelson and David Anderson performed a 2:30 p.m. concert in Engstrom’s Wahpeton backyard. Family members were also on hand for the event, which Engstrom experienced from inside his home.
“He’s gotten to the point where he’s sick and tired of being sick and tired,” said Engstrom’s brother, Bob.
Collins is a pastor at Inspiration Lutheran Brethren Church, Breckenridge, Minnesota. Engstrom’s neighbors could hear the concert, held not far from Chahinkapa Park.
“Music in the Park has been a big part of Dave’s life for a number of years and he’s gotten so much out of music over the years. He’s just wanted to give a little back,” Bob Engstrom said.
Plans are in motion for the second annual Headwaters Music Festival, expected to be held in the summer of 2021 in Wahpeton and Breckenridge.
After the concert, Engstrom invited Anderson, Collins and Torkelson in his home. Other attendees included Ted Pietron, who provided sound for the event.
“It’s nice to know Dave’s got good friends who do nice things for him,” Bob Engstrom said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.