The first old classmate I bumped into the November I got home from the Air Force was Dennis West, who had transferred to my sophomore class in Fairmount, North Dakota, from Campbell High. The West farm was just across the Bois de Sioux River from ours and our connection was that we both had farmyard chores involving milking – he by helping his three brothers milk 21 cows morning and night and me by helping my dad by milking one cow and slopping 72 pigs after school.
We talked mostly about how many loads of manure we had to load and spread, and arm wrestling. He could usually beat me at that because he worked way harder than I did. I roamed and fished the river banks and he toiled and spread load on load of brown fertilizer. I doubt he ever had time to hunt or fish.
Well, I had just got off the bus at Pumpkin Center and was toting my huge service duffel bag toward Fairmount when Dennis pulled up in his shiny spit-polished red Ford.
“Hey, Gene, where the hell you been? Need a ride?” he asked.
I did, and after I checked in with my mom at the house in town we’d lived in before we left for Oregon, Dennis drove me around and caught me up on the Fairmount scene. It turned out that he’d been seeing a pretty gal over in Hankinson.
“I’m driving over to see her tomorrow and she just happens to have a sister you might want to meet,” he said.
Well, being I was freshly free and clear of that bundle of regulations called the U.S. Air Force, I was open for anything. We pulled up in front of this white framed house which sat kitty-corner across the street from the movie theater. Inside we were greeted by Dennis’ friend, Shirley, and, a little later, “Down a lane I looked and there stood Mary / Hair of gold and lips of cherry ...” Let me tell you friend, it was great to touch, “The green green grass of home.”
Somehow, Mary and I hit it off beautifully. And, a short tale to make, we dated through a magical Indian summer – warm, right up until Christmas – and then, on the very best of terms, with no mistakes to lead us to regrets, we decided to part. Mary had an old boyfriend, Jerry, who was the right religion and held the true key to her heart, and I was about to start winter quarter at Wahpeton State School of Science. Both of our futures lay before us ready and waiting.
The following June around haymaking time, another new found pal of mine, Pat Rassier, made my acquaintance. Pat was different, a genuine James Dean-style rebel without a clue. He was darkly good looking – a lot like John Saxon, and he had become a hunting partner of a man who was to become my best friend, Warren Williams.
On this particular day, he pulled up in his folks’ brand new ‘58 Chevy and said, “I’m heading over to Pelican Lake to visit a girlfriend of mine, and guess what? She has this really interesting sister. Want to come along?”
The last such invite led to six weeks in dreamland with Mary. Why not?
“Sure, Pat, count me in,” I said.
Pat’s girlfriend, Jackie, was spending the summer in her parents’ beautiful year-round summer place on the southwest shore of Pelican Lake, and when we arrived that evening, she greeted us warmly and said, “You guys are in for a surprise, my sister, Merza, is going to do the sleepwalking scene from ‘Macbeth.’ And in no time at all, the house lights were dimmed and the shades drawn.
Candles lit the stairway down which Lady Macbeth would make her entrance. Then this figure in a white, blood-streaked gown appeared: “Out! Out damned spot! Out I say! What, will these hands ne’er be clean? All the perfumes of Arabia can ever sweeten this little hand./ Here’s the smell of the blood still./ Yet who would have thought the old man to have had sooo much blood in him?”
Then she let out a blood curdling scream and exited sobbing “To bed, to bed, to bed.” Needless to say, I was more than impressed, because I had just that spring quarter studied “Macbeth” in Morgan Kjer’s Living Books class at Science.
Then, Merza came out and joined us. Let me only say, she was a truly lovely woman, with marvelous green eyes and the wild hair of the sleepwalking scene had been done up in a ponytail. Then we all piled into Pat’s new Chevy and headed out for Detroit Lakes. Along the way I had a chance to find out more about the bewitching lady with me on the back seat.
Her story turned out to be a sad one. I was all ready to start falling in love with her, when she revealed that she was leaving home for good and going to Minneapolis to try to catch on with one of the theater groups. “I suppose you wonder why?” she said. “You see I’ve been disowned by my parents. Want to guess why?”
“I think I know,” I said “You’ve found someone your folks don’t approve of.”
“You’ve guessed it. So we’re eloping to the cities to try and make a go of it. My folks had other plans for me, and they are too old school to understand,” she said.
And, just like that, the dream I had of ever seeing more of Merza, vanished away.
In retrospect, I’m glad things turned out that way. Merza was such an enchantress, I probably would have followed her like a lemming right over the nearest cliff. But, more importantly, God had the perfect lady in store for me, whom I would meet later that summer. The famous words of the bard come to mind, “There is a Divinity that shapes our ends, rough hew them as we may.”
On the ride home that night, the Big Bopper came on Pat’s radio with the song that would ever there-after remind me of Merza, “Chantilly lace,/Had a pretty face,/ Ponytail,/Hangin down …” The following spring, The Big Bopper, Buddy Holly and Richie Valens and a plane full of future hits would crash in a blizzard in Iowa. “The night the music died.” “And so runs the world away.”
