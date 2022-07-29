Purchase Access

The Kidder Recreation Area offers some tasty natural snacks for foragers. It was always a stopping point when walking, running or bicycling. The southside orchard along the Bois de Sioux River levee is maturing, too.

In June, haskap shrubs start the production season with sweet, dark-blue oblong fruits that are our poor man versions of blueberries. They grow well in our pH high soils, unlike blueberries that need acidic soil. Their taste is like a cross between a blueberry and a grape.



