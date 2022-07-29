The Kidder Recreation Area offers some tasty natural snacks for foragers. It was always a stopping point when walking, running or bicycling. The southside orchard along the Bois de Sioux River levee is maturing, too.
In June, haskap shrubs start the production season with sweet, dark-blue oblong fruits that are our poor man versions of blueberries. They grow well in our pH high soils, unlike blueberries that need acidic soil. Their taste is like a cross between a blueberry and a grape.
Gooseberries are other early ripeners and may be green, orange, red, purple, yellow, white, or black. They are a currant that grow close to the ground and are juicy. Our gooseberries start green with faint vertical lines that turn red when ripe. The squirrels know this, too.
Red currant produce heavily at the south end of the fruit orchard. They are tender and tart, tasty when gulped down in bunches during a run. Some will place a newspaper under the plant and shake its branches to more easily collect them. Currant have a long growing season. We also have a few black currant bushes.
Sour cherry trees produce fruit early and have been prolific in recent years. Their fruit is known for its health benefits like cancer prevention, cardiac health and high antioxidant and Vitamin C content. A few trees with showy red fruits are located in the south side shelterbelt along the Highway 210 Bypass. City Forester Jim Selken preserves a sweet jelly from cherries.
A row of mature chokecherry trees, unfairly called bitter berries, start at Fourth Street North and continue east for a quarter mile. They ripen after turning purple-black. Grandma Ficenec of Milnor made chokecherry wine. They also make a delicious pancake syrup.
Mulberry bushes were purchased from Jim Walla, Northern Tree Specialties. One plant held lots of fruit this spring. Chinese have relished mulberries for thousands of years. Sweet 2-3” mulberries draping over Sycamore, Illinois trails, are nourishing my summer runs.
Juneberries or saskatoon are fruits native to North Dakota prairie and ravines in the western Badlands. They are dark purple and resemble a high-bush blueberry. Juneberries are delicious munched off the plant and make incredible pie that begs for vanilla ice cream.
Aronia or black chokeberry display beautiful white flowers in May to produce a purple early fall fruit. They are so tasty they leave a tart after-taste that coats your tongue. Aronia were popular fruits for Native Americans. We’ve planted lots of them to restore a native fruit.
Buffaloberries have light-green thorny foliage like Russian Olive trees and produce bright red berries. There are trees on the Minnesota side of the Highway 210 bridge and another good producer near the Kidder disc golf entrance. They are tart but sweeten up after the first light frost. Native Americans relished them for food, dye and medicine.
Elderberries grow in purple black bunches on red twigs. They have not been large fruit producers but their leaves are thin, serrated and different shades of green, offering a neat ornamental landscaping plant.
Wild and domestic plums in the fruit orchard offer juicy pitted fruit in the fall. Raccoons love them, too and you will likely see piles of scat with pits nearby. Plums soften and turn purple when they are ready to be plucked. The skin can be tough so that is usually spat with the pit.
There is a nice variety of apple trees, many compliments of Ralph Erdrich’s family and friends who remembered our Johnny Appleseed with chestnut crab and Minnesota’s favorite apple – Honeycrisp. I can envision Ralph pedaling his beloved Schwinn bicycle out there.
Apricots are stone fruits with velvety golden orange skin and a tangy sweet flesh like a peach-plum cross. Apricot trees can be fooled in early spring when we have warming temperatures that prompt budding and then a freeze will render them fruitless for the season.
Our pears are smaller than the Bartletts available in grocery stores but have a delicious white flesh just as dripping sweet. Pears can be picked green and ripen from the inside out. They have a unique shape – rounded at the top with a larger roundness at the bottom.
The best food is made in the USA, much of it from native fruit trees in the fertile soils of the Red River Valley.
