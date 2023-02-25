Walking is a freedom that famed naturalist and outdoor writer Henry David Thoreau essayed in the 1800s in Massachusetts. Much of what he wrote echoes true today.
“Every walk is a sort of crusade.” Every time you walk, you are living an active healthy lifestyle. Walking is a statement that you care about your body and your physical health matters not only to you but all the ripple receivers in your life.
“Many out-and-back walks retrace our steps.” We all have favored journeys to special destinations. In winter snow, observe footprints for best style — short and straight ahead. Follow footsteps in deep snow for return trip ease. Loops follow a non-repeating route around the area with a constant flow of new scenery. Incorporate local river trails in your loop for nature interest.
“No wealth can buy the requisite leisure, freedom and independence.” Walking is almost free. Just invest in a pair of comfortable walking shoes that makes it more fun with less injuries. Get out of the house. Start, insert or end days with fresh air. Your dog needs a walk. You are the master of your walk with nobody telling you what to do.
“Saunter through the woods, hills and fields daily, absolutely free from worldly engagements, to preserve health and spirits. Pay attention.” Appreciate habitat along your walking route. Along city sidewalks, notice house sparrows that seek refuge in a Colorado blue spruce, cedar waxwings that gouge on ornamental crab apples, squirrels that scurry up and down oak trees and cottontails that burrow into ground juniper.
“Do not confine yourself to an office.” It is easy to develop lazy habits and not get off your sofa or chair. Outdoor enthusiasts know it is rarely too cold to take a walk; just dress accordingly. Protect skin in freezing temperatures. Break up long office, study or sitting times with an outdoor walk.
“As a man grows older, his ability to sit still and follow indoor occupations increases.” Develop habits that get you outside and moving. Schedule walks like you would program a meeting in your planner. Writing it down commits you better.
“Get exercise like the sick take medicine. Natural remedy is found outdoors, transforming thoughts to experience. Your morale improves. You become frank and cordial.” Parks-recreation advocates believe the best prescription Rx often could be “take a walk in the park.” Outdoor walks support our mental health by relieving stress and improving our moods. Walking helps the brain release endorphins that create positive emotions.
“Have a library but your study should be the outdoors. The outdoors will make you more imaginative with clearer and fresher thought, our understanding more comprehensive and broader. Be a person with wild habits. Fresh outdoors air feeds the spirit and inspires. Will not man grow to greater perfection intellectually as well as physically under an outdoor influence?” Outdoor walks with a free mind enhance memory, focus attention and inspire imagination. People’s best ideas often happen during outdoors time. Be curious like a young child. Jotting ideas will support follow-up.
“Don’t just walk outdoors bodily; get there in spirit, too. Shake off the village. Be where your body is or you are out of your senses. Uncivilized free and wild thinking delight us. Does music mimic the cries emitted by wild beasts in their native forests? We cannot afford not to live in the present.” Outdoor walks are a time to forget the past that cannot be changed and live in the present. Get fully immersed in the outdoors. After a few minutes, you are part of the natural environment. Even wildlife warms up to you. Listen to birds all around you – nuthatches, crows, chickadees, robins, doves and cardinals all have special messages. Appreciate their presence and thank them for allowing you to share their outdoors.
“Walking will get you to new places. Discover new things.” Walking is the best way to learn about cities. Trails typically follow natural resources, lead to destinations and follow public art. Play by pretending to be Lewis and Clark if you walk the Missouri River trails in Bismarck.
“The outdoors is a sacred place, the strength and marrow of nature. Don’t let the wild animal in you become extinct. Simplicity, simplicity, simplicity.” Yes, just take a walk.
Wayne Beyer is the retired director of Wahpeton Parks and Recreation.