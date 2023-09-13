NDSCS Alumni/Foundation announces 2023 Homecoming honorees

The Jim and Ellen Sturdevant Family.

 Photos Courtesy NDSCS

WAHPETON — The North Dakota State College of Science (NDSCS) Alumni/Foundation will recognize a group of distinguished alumni and friends in conjunction with the 2023 Homecoming festivities.

The Alumni/Foundation will present the awards Friday, Oct. 6 during the Alumni and Friends Awards Social, which begins at 5:30 p.m. in The Alley at the Hektner Student Center on the NDSCS campus in Wahpeton. The public is invited to attend and celebrate the honorees. Information and registration, as well as additional information about the honorees, can be found at NDSCSalumni.com/Homecoming.

NDSCS Alumni/Foundation announces 2023 Homecoming honorees

Tom Shorma.
NDSCS Alumni/Foundation announces 2023 Homecoming honorees

Josh Dozak.
NDSCS Alumni/Foundation announces 2023 Homecoming honorees

Alisa Mitskog.
NDSCS Alumni/Foundation announces 2023 Homecoming honorees

Mike Felling.
NDSCS Alumni/Foundation announces 2023 Homecoming honorees

Jeff Hart.