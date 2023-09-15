NDSCS announces 2023 Letterwinners Hall of Fame inductees

Lindsay Wasland.

 Photos courtesy NDSCS

WAHPETON — The North Dakota State College of Science (NDSCS) Athletic Department will recognize the most recent Letterwinners Hall of Fame inductees as part of the college’s Homecoming celebration on Saturday, Oct. 7.

The 2023 NDSCS Athletic Hall of Fame Inductees include:

Jason Flack.
David Erbes.
The 2002-2003 Women’s Basketball Team. Front, from left, Taylor Foley, Lindsay Hewitt, Jennifer Ramesbothom, Alicia Calkins, Jaci Jensen, Jennifer Strughn, Kristen Omberg, Serena Nalls and Emily Pasc. Second row, Eric Homer, Tim O’Donnell, Rikiee Ellis, Jean Asuma and Bridget Glover, Shimeka Neal, Angie Hutchinson, Abby Petersek, Geoff Lanier and Bryan Bemaine.
The 1973 Wildcat Track Team. Front, from left, Brian Uhlich, Tom Sturdevant and Tom Manikowuki. Second row, Merle Shown, Lee Jergenson, Mike Francis, Scott Hanson and Kevin Peterson. Third row, Tom Sheets, Gary Bertek and Mike Williams. Fourth row, Rick Olson, Gus Mohs and Dennis Ramlo. Fifth row, Bruce Loney and Gordon Stine. Back row, Joe Hausauer, Paul Schmidt, Dave Reese and Greg Marking.