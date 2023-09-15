NDSCS announces 2023 Letterwinners Hall of Fame inductees

WAHPETON — The North Dakota State College of Science (NDSCS) Athletic Department will recognize the most recent Letterwinners Hall of Fame inductees as part of the college’s Homecoming celebration on Saturday, Oct. 7.
The 2023 NDSCS Athletic Hall of Fame Inductees include:
Lindsey Wasland, a 2005 graduate of NDSCS, played basketball for the Lady Wildcats as a forward on the 2003-05 basketball team. During the 2003-04 season, the team was the Pre-Season Mon-Dak Conference Tournament Champions. During Lindsey’s two years, the team had consecutive 20-plus wins.
Lindsey was Mon-Dak Conference MVP, Mon-Dak All-Academic Team, and NDSCS’s “Most Outstanding Rebounder” and even led the conference in rebounds per game. In the 2004-05 season, Lindsey was Third Team All American, All-Region Team, All Mon-Dak Conference Team, All-Academic Team, and NDSCS’s “Outstanding Offensive and Defensive Rebounder,” leading the team in scoring. She is currently number two on the list for all-time rebounds for the Lady Wildcats and number four for all-time scoring.
Jason Flack, a 2000 liberal arts graduate from NDSCS, played outside linebacker for the 1998 and 1999 Wildcat football teams. The 1999 team finished the season with a record of 10-0, winning the Pepsi Cola Bowl over Rochester Community College.
The 1999 Wildcats football team was the only undefeated junior college team in the country and was ranked 2nd nationally. Jason was a two-year letter winner for the Wildcats and was First Team All-Region in 1999.
David Erbes was a 2003 graduate from NDSCS. He was a member of the 2001-03 Men’s Wildcat basketball team playing power forward/center. The 2001-02 men’s team had a season record of 31 wins and only two losses.
David was Region XIII and Mon-Dak Conference 1st Team. The 2002-03 Men’s team finished the season with 26 wins and seven losses. David was again Region XIII and Mon-Dak Conference 1st Team, Mon-Dak Conference MVP, and NJCAA Division 1 All-American 3rd Team.
The 1973 NDSSS Track Team brought home the first Region 13 Track and Field Championship for NDSSS 50 years ago this year. These 1973 Team athletes were devoted to workouts, were competitive, and shared a lot of success. NDSSS (now NDSCS) experienced a very successful track season in 1973. It was the first time the college had ever won the NDJCAC title and a place in the NJCAC meet. The team also finished fourth in the NDCAC.
Team members were: Gary Bertek, Mike Francis, Scott Hanson, Joe Hausauer, Lee Jorgenson, Bruce Loney, Tom Manikowske, Greg Marking, Brad Naggatz, Rick Olson, Kevin Peterson, Dennis Ramlo, David Reese, John Richman, Paul Schmidt, Tom Sheets, Dan Shown, Merle Shown, Gordon Stine, Tom Sturdevant, Brian Uhlich, Mike Williams and Gus Mohs.
The 2002-2003 NDSCS Women’s Basketball Team set many team and individual records on their way to a Mon-Dak Conference Championship, a Region XIII Championship, and a District J Championship. Having earned the right to host the Region XIII tournament, the Wildcats would play one of their most exciting games of the season in the first round vs. Williston State College, winning 81-79.
A 27-point blowout win vs. Lake Region in the Region Championship set the stage for a rematch with Iowa Western for the right to advance to the NJCAA championships. Led by a record-setting 40-point performance from sophomore All-American Jaci Jensen, the Wildcats raced to a 101-84 win. They earned the program’s second-ever trip to the National Championships. With that impressive victory, Jensen and her fellow sophomores would finish their careers with a perfect 29-0 record at the Blikre Activities Center.
The 2002-03 season was filled with several impressive individual performances, but what really stands out was their performance as a team. They set a then-record for being the highest-scoring team in program history in “points per game” and “total points.” Other team records included “most wins in a season,” “most rebounds in a season,” “most steals in a season,” and “most made three-pointers in a season.”
In 1988 the NDSCS Alumni/Foundation became an official 501(c)3 organization dedicated to supporting the activities that develop and strengthen North Dakota State College of Science. Through creating connections with alumni and partners, the Foundation provides student scholarships and supplemental funding to enhance the mission of NDSCS.
In the fall semester of 2022, the NDSCS Alumni/Foundation awarded more than $1.1 million in student scholarships and departmental improvement awards. Additional information can be found online at www.NDSCSalumni.com.
Founded in 1903, NDSCS is the second oldest two-year comprehensive college in the nation, with locations in Wahpeton and Fargo. The college offers a variety of in-person and online courses, as well as workforce training to meet industry demands. NDSCS offers degrees, certificates, and diplomas in more than 90 academic options in traditional career and technical studies as well as liberal arts transfer.
Focused on student success, NDSCS strives for affordable tuition and more than $1.1 million in available scholarships annually. The college offers a robust campus experience with on-campus living and dining options, student wellness and advocacy services, athletic teams, and numerous student clubs, events, and activities.
Learn more at www.NDSCS.edu.