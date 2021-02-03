WAHPETON — North Dakota State College of Science has named 395 students to its fall semester 2020 President’s Honor List. The Honor List recognizes students who have achieved grade point averages of 3.5 or higher while taking at least 12 credits with letter grades. The honorees include:
NORTH DAKOTA:
Abercrombie: Kaitlyn Wagner, Dental Hygiene
Christine: Alyssa Waskosky, Registered Nursing
Colfax: Carson Anderson, Liberal Arts; Zachary Wulfekuhle, Land Surveying and Civil Engineering Technology
Fairmount: Jordyn Geffre, Associate in Science in Nursing
Galchutt: Kennedy Flaa, Agriculture
Hankinson: Kennedy Falk, Business Management; Alexis Hendrickson, Registered Nursing; Tanner Kutter, John Deere Tech; Abigail Post, Non-Degree; Wyatt Wilm, Caterpillar Dealer Service Technician
Lidgerwood: Lily Baldwin, Liberal Arts; Drew Frolek, Non-Degree; Alexander Woytassek, Electrical Technology
McLeod: Brady Carlson, Agriculture
Mooreton: Raegan Klosterman, Liberal Arts
Wahpeton: Alyssa Amos, Associate in Science in Nursing; Ingrid Anderson, Registered Nursing; Erika Arenstein, Liberal Arts; Kyra Bellew, Dental Hygiene; Stuart Bowar, Agriculture; Caitlyn Boyer, Information and Communications Technology; Blaine Brewer, Business Management; Danica Calderon, Associate in Science in Nursing; Jenkins Cloud, Land Surveying and Civil Engineering Technology; Nicole Colon, Liberal Arts; Emily DeVries, Architectural Drafting and Estimating Technology; Tashana Hagen, Associate in Science in Nursing; Brett Klefstad, Electrical Technology; Jesse Kruse, Caterpillar Dealer Service Technician; Kyle Lee, Electrical Technology; Anne Liebl, Agriculture; Bret Lysne, Heating, Ventilating, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Technology; Megan McWethy, Liberal Arts; Derrick Morasko, Electrical Technology; Christian O'hara, Business Management; Grace Osmundson, Registered Nursing; Landon Ottesen, Heating, Ventilating, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Technology; Alayna Pausch, Non-Degree; Jake Pfaff, Automotive Technology; Erica Plummer, Occupational Therapy Assistant; Alyssa States, Liberal Arts; Abigail Theede, Dental Assisting; Alexander Vogel, Robotics, Automation and Mechatronics Technology; Abbi Walkins, Practical Nursing; Malloreigh Warne, Health Information; Josilyn Welder, Liberal Arts
Wyndmere: Emily Blazek, Business Management; Rebekah Blazek, Business Management; Casey Buskohl, Welding Technology; Bret Hegseth, Agriculture; Cory Hulm, Building Construction Technology; Kolten Mellem, Agriculture; Julia Quam, Non-Degree; Tiffany Springer, Non-Degree
MINNESOTA
Breckenridge: Kimberly Abel, Registered Nursing; William Baity, John Deere Tech; Andrew Bouressa, Heating, Ventilating, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Technology; Kayley Ceroll, Pharmacy Technician; Arica Hasbargen, Registered Nursing; Briana Jacklitch, Practical Nursing; Riley Lorenz, Occupational Therapy Assistant; Aaron Marchand, Registered Nursing; Connor Petermann, Electrical Technology; Tristan Ploeger, Liberal Arts; Christopher Tolbert, Diesel Technology; Brayden Wahl, Land Surveying and Civil Engineering Technology; Brielle Weinkauf, Liberal Arts; Jayden Wiertzema, Liberal Arts
Fergus Falls: Tyler Adam, Electrical Technology; Jaden Blondeau, Automotive Technology; Nolan Booth, Automotive and Diesel Master Technician; Jacob Christensen, Liberal Arts; Morgan Jarandson, Liberal Arts; Kaitlyn Krensing, Business Management; Amanda Kuchar, Occupational Therapy Assistant; Jacob Schroeder, Diesel Technology; Everett Schubert, John Deere Tech
Foxhome: Gracee Albertson, Registered Nursing
Rothsay: Cassandra Fankhanel, Emergency Medical Services
