The North Dakota State College of Science has named 373 students to its fall semester 2019 President’s Honor List. The Honor List recognizes students who have achieved grade point averages of 3.5 or higher while taking at least 12 credits with letter grades. The North Dakota honorees include the following area students:
• Fairmount: Cassidy Theede, Liberal Arts; Emma Steffens, Registered Nursing
• Hankinson: Benjamin Krump, Agriculture; Race Kath, Agriculture; Shelbi Keller, Liberal Arts; Wyatt Wilm, Caterpillar Dealer Service Technician
• Lidgerwood: Chance Buchholz, Liberal Arts; Jessica Heley, Liberal Arts
• Wahpeton: Adrianna Abel, Registered Nursing; Alexander Vogel, Robotics, Automation and Mechatronics Technology; Anton Kannenberg, Liberal Arts; Brian Obegi, Registered Nursing; Brian Van Nostrand, Welding Technology; Caitlyn Boyer, Information and Communications Technology; Cassie Boelke, Liberal Arts; Dakotah Fisher, Business Management; Danielle Coalwell, Liberal Arts; Derek Lindseth, Robotics, Automation and Mechatronics Technology; Eric Gunderson, Heating, Ventilating, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Technology; Evans Akah, Robotics, Automation and Mechatronics Technology; Grace Osmundson, Registered Nursing; Hanna Lorenzen, Agriculture; Jacob Christopherson, Electrical Technology; Jayson Nordick, Emergency Medical Services; Jenna Huffman, Occupational Therapy Assistant; Jessica Luebke, Pharmacy Technician; Jonathan Archer, Automotive Technology; Kayla Iron Cloud, Dental Hygiene; Krista Pfingsten, Liberal Arts; Landon Ottesen, Heating, Ventilating, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Technology; Lily Pyle, Liberal Arts; Mary Goroski, Liberal Arts; Mason Ennen, Liberal Arts; Mckenna Steeves, Practical Nursing; Melonie Schultz, Liberal Arts; Nicole Colon, Liberal Arts; Nikki Metcalfe, Liberal Arts; Paige Schultz, Liberal Arts; Paul West, Agriculture; Raelyn Hughes, Business Management; Samantha Meyer-Perales, Liberal Arts; Shea Gilbertson, Registered Nursing; Stuart Bowar, Agriculture; Tori McIntosh, Liberal Arts
• Wyndmere: Aaron Bell, Construction Management Technology; Brooklynn Hegseth, Practical Nursing; Casey Buskohl, Welding Technology; Emily Blazek, Business Management; Kolten Mellem, Agriculture
The Minnesota honorees include the following students:
• Breckenridge: Andrew Bouressa, Heating, Ventilating, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Technology; Charles Boldingh, Liberal Arts; Christopher Tolbert, Diesel Technology; Hunter Lee, Heating, Ventilating, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Technology; Jaycie George, Liberal Arts; Kimberly Abel, Registered Nursing; Mason Meyer, Electrical Technology; Nicholas Beyer, Agriculture; Spencer Sikorski, Registered Nursing; Tristan Ploeger, Liberal Arts; Victoria Vertin, Liberal Arts; William Baity, John Deere Tech
• Campbell: Christopher Korinek, Liberal Arts; Josie Rittenour, Liberal Arts
• Kent: Tyler Perlenfein, Electrical Technology
• Wolverton: Mark O’Shaughnessy, Emergency Medical Services
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.