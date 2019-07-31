WAHPETON — The North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton awarded degrees, diplomas and certificates to Wahpeton, Fargo and online spring 2019 graduates.
The North Dakota area graduates include:
Dwight: Kaitlyn Johnson, A.A.S., Dental Hygiene, and A.S., Liberal Arts
Kindred: Lucas Guiles, A.A.S., Electrical Technology; Haley Thompson, A.A., Liberal Arts
Lidgerwood: Carla Bohnenstingl, A.A.S., Business Management; Ciara Honl, A.A.S., Registered Nursing; Brittany Knaust, A.A.S., Dental Hygiene; August Mickelson, A.A.S., Electrical Technology; Hunter Nelson, A.A.S., Business Management; Daniel Novotny, Diploma, Automotive Technology; Emily Searles, A.A.S., Agriculture
Wahpeton: Leah Ames, A.A.S., Occupational Therapy Assistant; Valdemar Balderas, A.A.S., Construction Management Technology; Tyler Breuer, A.A.S., Agriculture; Sarah Coalwell, A.A., Liberal Arts; Cole Erdahl, A.A.S., Welding Technology; Lucinda Essin, A.A., Liberal Arts; Victoria Fischer, A.A., Liberal Arts; Casey Frankhauser, A.A.S., Welding Technology; Jourdan Harty, A.A.S., Business Management; Samantha Hasbargen, A.A.S., Dental Hygiene; Jessica Hendrickson, A.A.S., Practical Nursing; Elijah Hoaby, A.A.S., Land Surveying and Civil Engineering Technology; Andrew Hovde, A.A.S., Welding Technology; Tanner Johnson, A.A., Liberal Arts; Carter Kipp, A.A.S., Business Management; Alex Klug, A.A.S., Land Surveying and Civil Engineering Technology, and Certificate, Unmanned Aircraft Systems; Crystal Kohout, A.A., Liberal Arts; Joseph Langenwalter, A.S., Liberal Arts; Kenneth Lartch, A.A., Liberal Arts; Harrison Maas, A.A., Liberal Arts; Lacey Martinson, A.A., Liberal Arts; Joncy Mastel, A.S., Liberal Arts; Michael McCall, A.A., Liberal Arts; Joseph Olson, A.A.S., Diesel Technology; Kylie Pfaff, A.A., Liberal Arts; Hunter Rice, A.S., Liberal Arts; Ethan Schmitt, A.A.S., Building Construction Technology; Matthew Sprenger, A.A., Liberal Arts; Mason Vogeler, Diploma, Diesel Technology; Paige Ward, A.A.S., Dental Hygiene; Charles Wynn, A.A.S., Electrical Technology
Wyndmere: Aaron Bell, A.A.S., Building Construction Technology; Joshua Henderson, A.A.S., Welding Technology; Austin Rhody, A.A.S., Agriculture; Megan Strege, A.A.S., Registered Nursing
The Minnesota area graduates include:
Breckenridge: Nicholas Beyer, A.A.S., Agriculture; Joslyn Dupree, A.A., Liberal Arts; Nicole Ellingson, A.A., Liberal Arts; Amber Hasbargen, A.A.S., Agriculture; Claire Johnson, A.A.S., Architectural Drafting and Estimating Technology; Rachelle Klemme-Thunem, A.A.S., Information and Communications Technology; Jack Kressin, A.A.S., Agriculture; Jill Kvidera, A.A.S., Business Management; April Meyer, A.A., Liberal Arts; Levi Paulson, A.A.S., Business Management; Caleb Schmidt, A.A.S., Precision Machining Technology; Kailey Worner, A.A.S., Health Information
Campbell: Emily Guzik, A.S.N., Associate in Science in Nursing
Foxhome: Alyssa Murdoff, A.A., Liberal Arts; Silas Torkelson, A.A.S., John Deere Tech
About North Dakota State College of Science
Founded in 1903, NDSCS is the second oldest two-year comprehensive college in the nation, with locations in Wahpeton and Fargo. The college offers a variety of face-to-face, distance education and online courses, as well as workforce training. NDSCS offers degrees, certificates and diplomas in more than 80 academic options in traditional career and technical studies as well as liberal arts. Additional information can be found online at ndscs.edu.
