NDSCS holds Award and Recognition Ceremony

Eight staff and faculty members at North Dakota State College of Science were honored Wednesday, May 4 at the college. Four staff members received the Excellence in Service Award, with one being unable to attend the ceremony. Above left, from left, are Matt Diischer, assistant director of leadership and community development (Residential Life), four years, Dawn Knudson, early entry program specialist, dual credit, eight years, and Cooper Hinrichs, facilities support technician, Facilities Management, five years. Not pictured is Burke Almquist, technology deployment specialist, Information Technology Services, three years. Emceed by Karl Bakkum and Traci Eklund, members of NDSCS’ Reward and Recognition Team, the ceremony included a funny song on the guitar by Bakkum, several former employees in the audience and comments from outgoing Interim President Harvey Link. “Don’t underestimate what your colleagues are doing to make this a valuable experience for our students,” Link said. “People really are rediscovering quality career and technical education. There have been a lot of changes, but underneath NDSCS is still NDSCS. I see the same good people. Passion and enthusiasm is passing down from generation to generation of instructors. My advice is to reach students first and the subject matter second. You have to reach the student to teach them. Passion is what makes NDSCS so great.”
Above, from left, are Tanner Oliphant, plumbing instructor and coordinator, plumbing, one year, Margaret Brady, associate professor for math and science, 11 years, Kalai Brink, assistant professor, nursing, two years, and Terrie Wilson, assistant professor, nursing, three years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.