NDSCS hosts annual Behind The Mask welding competition

WAHPETON — North Dakota State College of Science recently partnered with the American Welding Society to host the annual Behind The Mask competition for high school and college students. Taking place on NDSCS’ Wahpeton campus on Thursday, April 20, the competition saw 90 North Dakota and Minnesota students compete for the top prize.
Behind the Mask is designed to challenge each student’s welding skills and provide them with a platform to present their skills to the welding industry. The competition is judged by industry professionals who evaluate participants on safety, quality of welds, and the ability to follow AWS welding standards.
Students from high schools in Wahpeton, Mandan, Minot, Grafton, Valley City and Fargo, North Dakota, and college students from NDSCS, Alexandria Technical & Community College, Alexandria, Minnesota, and Lynnes Welding Training, Inc., Fargo, all competed in the event.
Behind the Mask’s generous sponsors donated all the prizes for the event, which consisted of awards for the top welders in the separate high school and college divisions. All the proceeds from this event go back into AWS scholarships ranging from $500-$2,500. These are available to high school and college students pursuing a welding career. The scholarships help up-and-coming welders pursue their craft and continue to build upon the skills they already have.
The results of the top welders in the high school division include:
GMAW (wire)
First — Ben Klemen, NDSCS-Fargo
Second — Colton Prellwitz, Minot
Third — Daniel Kryvenia, Minot
SMAW (stick)
First – Chantz Delzer, Mandan
Second – Caeiton Eslinger, Minot
Third – Braeden Olavson, Sheyenne Valley Area CTE
The results of the top welders in the college division include:
GMAW (wire)
First – Jarred Maleska, Alexandria Technical & Community College
Second – Shadera Burian, NDSCS
Third – Tyler Heida, Alexandria Technical & Community College
SMAW (stick)
First – Dexter Seese, NDSCS
Second – Parker Meyer, Alexandria Technical & Community College
Third – Colin Lemieux, NDSCS
“We are excited to have partnered with AWS to provide this unique opportunity for welding students,” Associate Professor of NDSCS Welding and AWS Northwest Chairman Lee Larson said. “The competition was a great opportunity for students to get feedback from industry experts and gain valuable welding experience.”
The AWS Behind The Mask Competition is a great way to showcase the talents of welders, while also providing an opportunity for students to gain recognition and financial assistance. NDSCS is proud to be a part of this exciting competition and looks forward to hosting an amazing competition at NDSCS-Fargo next year.