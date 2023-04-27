NDSCS hosts annual Behind The Mask welding competition

 Photos Submitted

WAHPETON — North Dakota State College of Science recently partnered with the American Welding Society to host the annual Behind The Mask competition for high school and college students. Taking place on NDSCS’ Wahpeton campus on Thursday, April 20, the competition saw 90 North Dakota and Minnesota students compete for the top prize.

Behind the Mask is designed to challenge each student’s welding skills and provide them with a platform to present their skills to the welding industry. The competition is judged by industry professionals who evaluate participants on safety, quality of welds, and the ability to follow AWS welding standards.

The top college age welders in the recent Behind the Mask competition.
The top high school welders.


