WAHPETON — North Dakota State College of Science, a leading educational institution committed to providing exceptional healthcare programs, is pleased to announce the launch of its new practical nursing diploma starting in the spring of 2024.
This three-semester program has been specifically designed to meet the evolving needs of the healthcare industry and prepare students for a successful career in practical nursing.
Recognizing the increasing demand for skilled professionals in the nursing field, NDSCS is also introducing an accelerated associate of applied science (AAS) registered nurse (RN) Program.
This two-semester program is tailored for graduates of a diploma practical nursing (PN) program, offering an efficient pathway for further career advancement.
“We are thrilled to announce the addition of our new practical nursing diploma and the accelerated RN program,” Executive Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs Dr. Lisa Karch, Ph.D., said. “These programs reflect our commitment to meeting the industry’s requirements and providing our students with the best education and career opportunities.”
Students pursuing the practical nursing diploma will complete general education courses, laboratory instruction, and clinical instruction at local health care facilities.
Throughout the diploma program, students will gain hands-on experience and knowledge through clinical rotations and coursework that covers a wide range of healthcare topics.
The introduction of the accelerated RN program enables diploma PN graduates to seamlessly transition into the AAS RN program. This program will equip students with the essential skills and expertise required to excel in the field of nursing at an accelerated pace, allowing them to take advantage of the growing opportunities and demands within the healthcare industry.
“We understand the importance of supporting our students’ career aspirations,” said Debra Smith, director of nursing programs at NDSCS. “The accelerated RN program allows diploma PN graduates to build upon their foundation and quickly become registered nurses, contributing to the healthcare workforce more efficiently.”
NDSCS takes pride in its dedicated faculty and state-of-the-art facilities that provide an immersive learning environment for aspiring healthcare professionals. With a strong emphasis on practical experience and comprehensive curriculum, students can be confident in their ability to succeed in the nursing field upon completion of these programs.
Prospective students are encouraged to visit the NDSCS website at NDSCS.edu/Nursing for more information on admission requirements, application procedures, and program details.
Founded in 1903, NDSCS is the second oldest two-year comprehensive college in the nation, with locations in Wahpeton and Fargo, North Dakota. The college offers a variety of in-person and online courses, as well as workforce training to meet industry demands.
NDSCS offers degrees, certificates, and diplomas in more than 90 academic options in traditional career and technical studies as well as liberal arts. Focused on student success, NDSCS strives for affordable tuition and more than $1.1 million in available scholarships annually.
The college offers a robust campus experience with on-campus living and dining options, student wellness and advocacy services, athletic teams, and numerous student clubs, events and activities.