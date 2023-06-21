NDSCS softball coaches, athletes thanked for national success By Frank Stanko • Daily News franks@wahpetondailynews.com Frank Stanko Author email Jun 21, 2023 Jun 21, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email NDSCS coach Mike Oehlke and Wahpeton Councilman Jason Goltz. Frank Stanko • Daily News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save North Dakota State College of Science’s women’s softball coaches were recognized Monday, June 19 by the Wahpeton City Council. Mike Oehlke, head softball coach, was on hand to accept the honor.The Lady Wildcats’s status as NJCAA DIII national champions is celebrated by 2nd Ward Councilman Jason Goltz, who made the presentation, Mayor Brett Lambrecht, and other Wahpeton leaders.“Your hard work and dedication to your school, team and sport is admirable and we thank you for putting the national spotlight on Wahpeton,” Goltz said, reading a proclamation signed by Lambrecht.Oehlke said he was thankful for the warm send off and welcome back NDSCS athletes received before and after the championship. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Frank Stanko Author email Follow Frank Stanko Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today