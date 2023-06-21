NDSCS softball coaches, athletes thanked for national success

NDSCS coach Mike Oehlke and Wahpeton Councilman Jason Goltz.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

North Dakota State College of Science’s women’s softball coaches were recognized Monday, June 19 by the Wahpeton City Council. Mike Oehlke, head softball coach, was on hand to accept the honor.

The Lady Wildcats’s status as NJCAA DIII national champions is celebrated by 2nd Ward Councilman Jason Goltz, who made the presentation, Mayor Brett Lambrecht, and other Wahpeton leaders.