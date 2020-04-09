NDSCS Staff Senate creates successful food drive

WAHPETON — The North Dakota State College of Science Staff Senate held a food drive the first week of March, resulting in a total of 1,926.5 pounds of food and supplies that were delivered to the Richland Wilkin Food Pantry on March 10.
This was the first year the NDSCS Staff Senate has conducted the food drive, which encouraged employees to accrue points by donating items according to need for the food pantry. Items higher in need or expense were assigned higher points. Employees from each building added their points together to create a friendly competition among the staff.
