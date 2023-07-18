NDSU Extension Master Gardeners honored

 Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

FARGO — Several Master Gardener volunteers were honored during the recent North Dakota State University Extension Master Gardener program awards ceremony.

The NDSU Extension Master Gardener Program is a volunteer service organization that beautifies communities, educates the public about gardening, donates fresh produce to local food pantries and encourages pollinator conservation.



