NDSU Extension Master Gardeners honored

FARGO — Several Master Gardener volunteers were honored during the recent North Dakota State University Extension Master Gardener program awards ceremony.
The NDSU Extension Master Gardener Program is a volunteer service organization that beautifies communities, educates the public about gardening, donates fresh produce to local food pantries and encourages pollinator conservation.
After completing 40 hours of class work, participants begin a two-year internship working toward becoming Certified Master Gardener volunteers by volunteering 48-hours as educators, citizen scientists and garden coordinators in cooperation with NDSU Extension. Remaining an active Master Gardener is achieved by meeting annual minimums for hours of volunteerism and continuing education.
Those honored at the awards program were (all cities are in North Dakota unless otherwise noted):
Adult Education Award – Jaden Deckert, Baldwin
Communications Award – Penny Seifert, Wahpeton
Elder Care Project – Annette Kost, Bismarck; Pauline Economon, Fargo
Extension Master Gardener of the Year – Laurie Podoll, Jamestown
Extension Support Award – Donald Kinzler, Cass County Extension, Fargo
Feeding the Hungry – Liz Suhr, Ray
Innovation Award – Heather Szklarski, Grafton
Public Garden Award – Corrine Frey, McHenry County Extension Office Garden
Ronald Smith Community Service Award – Laura Munski, Grand Forks
Working with Underserved Populations – Karen Armstrong, Rolette
Youth Education - Beth Hill, Bismarck; Donalee Strand, Hatton
Master Gardener Diagnosticians – These individuals completed their 20-hour apprenticeship in 2022 and earned the advanced title of Master Gardener Diagnostician: Lucinda Halvorson, Fargo; Cindy McLean, Fargo
100 Hour Service Club members – Along with their continuing education hours, these Master Gardeners completed between 100 and 199 volunteer hours in 2022 (volunteer hours in parentheses): Candace Allen, Moorhead, Minnesota (100); Nancy Stegman-Allen, Moorhead, Minnesota (156); Sandy Bieber, Bismarck (123.5); Pauline Economon, Fargo (107.5); Diana Freese, Kent, Minnesota (105); Ann Guanella, Oberon (132); Elizabeth Hill, Bismarck (108); Linda Hovda, Parshall (166); Kathleen Johnson, Horace (183.5); Annette Kost, Bismarck (129); Rhonda Miller, Fargo (118.5); Laura Munski, Grand Forks (108); William Niehaus, Fargo (130.5); Jan Reiser, Fargo (108); Julie Garden-Robinson, Fargo (163); Will Robinson, Fargo (102); and Nancy Scofield, Minot (100)
200 Hour Service Club members - Along with their continuing education hours, these Master Gardeners contributed 200 or more volunteer hours in 2022 (volunteer hours in parentheses): Joan Bishoff, Fargo (336); Felicia Davis Cooper, Fargo (210.75); Cindy Filler, Grand Forks (273.5); Mary Heyerman, Bismarck (205); Anita Hofsommer, Fargo (260); Barbara Keyes, West Fargo (200.5); Laurie Podoll, Jamestown (202.25); Penny Seifert, Wahpeton (217); Anne Smith, Grand Forks (237); Karen Weber, Wahpeton (379); Jack Wood, Fargo (525); and Linda Worner, Fargo (211.5)