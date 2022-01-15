The North Dakota Wildlife Federation (NDWF) held its 87th Annual Conference in Bismarck. The Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club (RRASC) is among club affiliates.
NDWF is often considered the go-to hunting and fishing group in North Dakota. It takes an active role during the state legislative sessions, passionately supporting hunting, fishing, wildlife habitat and public access for present and future sportsmen.
It has been noticed over the years. Memorial investments include $1 million from the Rothschild estate for sandhill and whooping crane habitat. Conservation forage enhancement in the Prairie Pothole Region for cranes benefits ducks, geese, shorebirds and other wildlife. North Dakota Game & Fish (NDGF) officials reminded us there is no great secret to healthy wildlife populations — just provide the habitat.
A $100,000 affiliate club fund supports activities to get young people hunting. Our club has received funding for a Canada goose hunt. Local trap shooting teams in Wahpeton and Richland 44 have gotten grants. We benefit from a large fundraiser sponsored by the Barnes County Wildlife Federation headquartered out of Valley City.
The Holm estate and its $3 million gift supports wildlife habitat in Dunn and McKenzie Counties in northwestern North Dakota, a key area with energy development. Big game like mule deer, elk and bighorn sheep benefit from grasslands and sage.
Greg Gerou, RRASC president is also a NDWF leader, elected as vice-president. He has served on the Report All Poachers (RAP) Committee for several years. NDWF members appreciate Greg’s devotion to update by-laws, policies and plans.
RRASC is considered among the top wildlife clubs in North Dakota. Its busy schedule of youth hunts, fishing derbies, Hunters Smoker, archery, Junior Wildlife Club, sponsorship of Red River and Mooreton Pond projects and conservation education is applauded by fellow clubs.
We are proud that club member Abby Carlson was named Sportswoman of the Year. Abby has done an incredible job organizing ladies and veterans pheasant hunts.
Mike Anderson/NDGF was recognized as Conservation Communicator of the Year. Mike produces television and online video that has included RRASC events like the Youth Waterfowl Hunt and Ice Fishing Derby.
A strategic plan documents NDWF mission, vision and goals that emphasize science-based decisions for wildlife and land management, increasing access and developing conservation education. NDWF partners with NDGF and other wildlife organizations to support R3 — recruit, retain and reactivate hunters, fishermen and outdoorsmen.
NDWF and President Dave Dewald played a key role on the Legislative Public Access Committee that initiated an electronic posting system. Lack of access and opportunity are the main reasons when people quit hunting. NDWF desires to leave a healthy North Dakota outdoors for our grandchildren. Jeb Williams, new NDGF commissioner, understands sportsmen benefit when outdoor recreation opportunities are maximized.
We are in the good old days for fishing with 450 managed lakes, the most ever. Fishing has a $787 million statewide economic impact. Eighty-three percent of fishermen favor the walleye. It is good to get kids hooked on fishing early, ideally by age 10. After age 18, people are unlikely to start fishing.
Native prairie is critical habitat. Teddy Roosevelt said the meadowlark, our state bird, is a singer of a higher order.
North Dakota is the top duck producing state in the country. Our wetlands attract more dabbling ducks like mallards, teal, gadwalls, shovelers and pintails than any other state. Approximately 75,000 acres of grasslands and wetlands habitat were recovered in North Dakota over the last three years. NDWF has a super relationship with Ducks Unlimited, Audubon Society, Natural Resources Trust and other wildlife organizations to stretch resources.
NDWF is in good hands with John Bradley, its executive director, and a host of solid wildlife clubs across North Dakota. Kudos to the Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club for being one of them.
Wayne Beyer is the director for Wahpeton Parks and Recreation.
