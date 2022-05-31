“Every day is a party here,” Chahinkapa Zoo Director Kathy Diekman said.
Chahinkapa Zoo is among the organizations and businesses preparing for the 2022 Blue Goose Days. Wahpeton, Breckenridge, Minnesota, and their surrounding community will celebrate the late spring-early summer favorite from Thursday, June 2 through Sunday, June 5.
Festivities at Chahinkapa Zoo, 1004 R.J. Hughes Dr., Wahpeton, will include the vendor and food trucks show beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 4. It will be followed by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service activities to promote conservation, beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday. Both the show and activities will conclude at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Inventions inspired by nature is the theme of this year’s conservation activities. There are many stories to tell, particularly regarding how the inventions came out of necessity, and much fun to be had.
Did you know VELCRO® exists because of a pesky plant? George de Mestral was a Swiss inventor. One day in the early 1940s, de Mestral and his dog went walking. He soon found cockleburs all over his pants and the dog’s coat. “It was only under a microscope that he discovered (cockleburs’) hook-like shape” Hook & Loop Fasteners wrote. “This discovery is what started his quest to produce a unique two-sided fastener: one side with stiff ‘hooks’ that were similar to the burrs on the cocklebur, the other side with soft ‘loops’ resembling fabric.”
Snow leopards’ paws act as natural snowshoes, the World Wildlife Foundation (WWF) wrote. This bond between nature and activity will also be explored during Blue Goose Days.
“The wide, fur-covered paws of a snow leopard (help) to distribute its weight over soft snow and protect it from the cold,” WWF wrote.
Modern wetsuits have taken inspirations from the otter. The animals are known for their thick fur.
“(It’s) roughly 1,000 times more dense than human hair and can trap air bubbles, which insulate the otters in frigid water,” Smithsonian Magazine wrote.
Chahinkapa Zoo’s activities will include the use of drones, which Diekman said follow the same principles as easy-airborne seeds.
“We’re going to have U.S. Fish and Wildlife officials here who will show our visitors some great activities,” Diekman said. “We’ll learn about aerodynamics and there will be lots of things you’re going to want to try out.”
Blue Goose Days activities at Chahinkapa Zoo will include partnerships among the zoo, the Tewaukon National Wildlife Refuge in Cayuga, North Dakota, and the Prairie Wetlands Learning Center in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.
“It’s exciting because we have the attendance that will allow for a big event. The wildlife centers can show their stuff and we’ll have vendors, food and music,” Diekman said.
In addition to the vendor and food trucks show on Saturday, Chahinkapa Zoo will also host Tal’s Birthday Party at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 5. The event celebrates Talukan the orangutan.
“Come a little early and you can help decorate with us,” Diekman said. “It’s something we love to share and we can do that safely again. Between the party and Saturday’s show with its new vendors and new food, I can never tire of what our zoo activities entail.”
