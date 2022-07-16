The band Chicago has always been one of my favorites, dating back to the mid-70s while attending my first concert when they performed at the Fargo Civic Auditorium. It was a glimpse into my future that “Saturday in the Park” was especially treasured.
Chicago sang the joy of spending time in a park. They were predecessors of the National Recreation and Parks Association’s campaign to encourage cities to have a park within walking distance of every home.
Saturday in the park, I think it was the Fourth of July. People dancing, people laughing, A man selling ice cream, Singing Italian songs.
July 4 is a happy day in Chahinkapa Park. We celebrate our great country’s birthday. Our national pastime – baseball, is played at John Randall Field. We eat ball field food from the concessions stand, listen to the National Anthem and watch an awesome, colorful fireworks display. On Wednesday nights we listen to local musicians during Music in the Park at the Band Shelter.
Beautiful playgrounds, walking paths and green space should be close to every home. Having quality parks and greenery within a 10-minute walk of home improves physical and mental health. Public access to the Bois de Sioux and Red Rivers is phenomenal. Schools can be parks. Economic development should be invested for the people who live here for great neighborhoods and healthy people.
Can you dig it? Yes, I can. And I’ve been waiting such a long time. For Saturday, Another day in the park.
Splitting grandchildren time between Sycamore, Illinois, and The Woodlands, Texas, shows what is known across the country. We have convenient access to safe trails that lead to parks and playgrounds. It becomes a daily ritual expected by the children. Parks are accessible by foot and stroller. To drive a vehicle means it is too far away.
Wahpeton is considering west-side growth with planned recreation amenities, like an urban fishing pond, which is great. Remember south-side Fargo developments that showed playgrounds before houses. Visionary developers knew the importance and impact of parks. Some cities, like West Fargo, have ordinances requiring park space or funding.
People talking, really smiling. A man playing guitar, And singing for us all. Will you help him change the world?
Parks are people places. Interpret public art at murals and sculptures. Picnic shelters bring families together during reunions, a chance to visit with relatives and multiple generations. Youth sports teams enjoy the comradery of teamwork. Children learn social skills on the playground. The Community Band directed by Kent Loken offers music for a lifetime for musicians and their favorite instruments.
Fresh outdoors air is stimulating for thought and walkers, runners, bicyclists and other exercisers can freely contemplate what good things they will do for the world.
Can you dig it? Yes, I can. And I’ve been waiting such a long time. For today, Another day in the park.
Chicago reminds us that life passes by way too quickly. Seek dreams you have envisioned and enjoy parks and other places with family.
Slow motion riders fly the colors of the day. A bronze man still can tell stories his own way.
Enjoy the fun things in a park like riding the carousel. Listen carefully to children who are now seniors who spent their time in the park and value it to this day. Appreciate what park founder Robert Hughes endowed to all of us.
Listen children all is not lost. All is not lost, oh no, no. Funny days in the park, Every day’s the Fourth of July. People reaching, people touching. A real celebration, Waiting for us all.
Never forget the many positive things that bless us. We learn from every experience. Remember all the fun times in the park, whether solo or with family and friends. Replace any negative thoughts with good. Be in the moment. Celebrate every day like it is the Fourth of July.
And I’ve been waiting such a long time, For the day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.