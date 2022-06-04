Fascinating aspects of the parks and recreation profession include ideas, dreams, visions and different ways of doing things. Never did a month go by without adding something new to the “ideas” list. Many times the best ideas come from ordinary citizens or every-day staff.
A recreation center has been one of the high profile visions. The renovated 1950s armory has served people well but isn’t large enough to accommodate multiple activities at the same time.
Many, many phone calls are received from young people looking for a place to shoot baskets or they walk up to the doors with a basketball, see the gym is busy and walk away. I wonder what they do instead. We need to advance from telling them about a two-hour block on Sunday afternoons to a 6 a.m to 10 p.m. daily schedule. Present gyms have too many commitments.
A dependable indoor walking track is another like need.
Playgrounds need a facelift. Thousands of children use the Chahinkapa Park playground during school field trips, family reunions and normal casual usage. An accessible poured rubber surface would accommodate children of all abilities and new equipment is needed again. Kidder Rec Area campers would benefit from a playground. Some cities have music parks.
Stacia Henningsen is spot-on for an indoor playground. Wouldn’t it be great to have a year-round playground, considering our six months of winter?
Luckily, trails are available 24-7 (better if they were safely lit). Extending them around the Highway 210 Bypass would create some safe bicycling trails, connect Breckenridge and prepare for westward expansion. One could go under the north-side bridge to connect the Kidder Rec Area.
Public art has blossomed and shows unique ways of doing things. Every wall is a canvas, every open space is a sculpture opportunity and everything built has possibilities for creative expression. A multi-color night-time park fountain would add lightscaping. Wind chimes would offer another cultural and sensual experience at the Sculpture Park.
Landscaping is horticultural art. A sumac planting would add bright fall colors. Fruit orchards are doing well but there could be plantings of nut trees, too.
Sculptures could include a book for the Erdrich family, a canvasback duck for Roger Jensen, a football goal post for Jim Sturdevant, a unicycle for Robert Hughes, a Japanese Zero plane for Jerry Beck, a hoe and beet for Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative, a corn stalk for Cargill, a large tree symbolizing “Leaf Village” Wahpeton, and on and on.
A splash pad and water-based playground would make the Chahinkapa Park swim pool more family friendly. Exercise playground pods encourage outdoor physical fitness.
Artificial turf at Frank Vertin Field, maybe even a baseball field, would extend seasonal use after a very trying spring showed the opposite extreme. Jamestown’s Recreation Center includes a turf gym that is very popular.
Indoor pickleball and tennis courts would be welcomed by lots of users.
We are happy to be pursuing an outdoor amphitheatre that will be a Chahinkapa Park cultural centerpiece. A chaplet would be a welcome, solemn addition. Banners added to park light posts would offer street art.
The Airport Park would benefit from a new picnic shelter, multipurpose court, batting cage, bullpens and irrigation. If there’s a dogpark, maybe there should be a cat park. Some cities are offering indoor dog parks. New lighting is needed at John Randall Baseball Field.
New youth recreation activities like lacrosse could be tried.
A bicycle park, gaga ball pit, BMX course and miniature golf course are among suggestions for new facilities.
An animal-themed playground would be cool at the zoo. Prairie dogs, penguins, polar bears and giraffes are among critter suggestions from the list of those we don’t have.
And though it’s fun to envision new things, we are constantly reminded about the importance of taking care of what we already have. And that all costs some serious bucks. Shucks!
Never be satisfied. There are always better ways to serve our citizens and visitors.
Wayne Beyer is the retired Wahpeton and Parks Department director.
