I heard some teachings recently about one of my favorite books in the Bible that have reminded me about what a fascinating book Job really is. My early introductions to that book were misleading, and left me with a lessened opinion of God. I thought His exposing Job to all that misery and heartache just to prove to Satan that Job was His ideal man, and not likely to be changed by any ordeals Satan might put him through was unfair to the max.
But new insights provided by the brilliant Bible scholar and evangelist, Joseph Prince, have gone a long way toward changing my opinion about God.
My first appreciation of Job was inspired by the awesome beauty and majesty of some of its passages. Here are a couple: “Canst thou bind the sweet influence of Pleiades or loose the bands of Orion?” ... Where was thou when I laid the foundations of the earth? ... When the morning stars sang together and all the sons of God shouted for joy? Or who shut up the sea with doors when it broke forth as if it had issued out of the womb? ... Hast thou commanded the morning since thy days, and caused the day spring to know its place?”
The essence of Job’s plot is this: Satan asks God if he will remove the “hedge of protection” and full-time favor so that he can prove that Job, God’s darling, is as vulnerable to his attacks as anyone else. He boasts that when he gets through with Job, he will curse God to his face.
Well, Job is subjected to unbelievable abuse. First, his entire family is destroyed, and when that fails, Satan afflicts Job with the horrible agony of boils from head to toe. (singing “monkeypox I love you; monkeypox I need you”) Still Job fails to abandon his absolute faith in his redeemer. “Though He slay me, yet will proclaim His righteousness. I know that my redeemer lives.”
The heart of the book is filled with the counsel of Job’s three friends: Bildad, the boot black, Lick Dab, the flapjack, and Shofar, the wind sack. (I can’t resist having a little fun with those names. Scholars can Google them up for their actual Hebrew meaning.)
According to Joseph Prince, one argues from legalism, one from tradition, and one from a moral rectitude. The sum of these helpful counselors is the self-righteous conclusion that ... Job wouldn’t be ... suffering all this if ... it were not for hidden sin in his life. I think as they speak, I detect the spirit of envy. Why has he been so blessed?
Some may hold that much of the advice given by these three is solid and belongs in the scriptures, but Prince points out the greater sin these three commit-the miss-application of truth to bring condemnation. Shakespeare put it this way: “The devil can quote scripture to serve his purposes.”
Then Prince points to the amazing 42nd chapter, a number perfectly divisible by 7, God’s number of perfection. This chapter is all about God’s passion to restore. Job’s skin is renewed to the freshness, and smoothness of a baby’s when he obeys God and prays for his three phony friends. Furthermore, all his lost possessions: his flocks, his lands, everything is restored double, his family is replaced not in quantity but in quality — Job’s three daughters are the fairest in all the land (truly a storybook ending). After this lived Job an hundred and forty years and saw his son, and his son’s sons, even four generations. So Job died being old and full of days.”
Prince makes one other startling point: that the sufferings of Job are really a prefiguring of the agony Jesus would some day suffer, only many times worse, as He takes upon himself the sins of all mankind. Prince also draws our attention to another key finding: nearly every chapter in the Bible points in some way to the book’s central message – the victory of Jesus via the cross.
