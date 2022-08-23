Purchase Access

I heard some teachings recently about one of my favorite books in the Bible that have reminded me about what a fascinating book Job really is. My early introductions to that book were misleading, and left me with a lessened opinion of God. I thought His exposing Job to all that misery and heartache just to prove to Satan that Job was His ideal man, and not likely to be changed by any ordeals Satan might put him through was unfair to the max.

But new insights provided by the brilliant Bible scholar and evangelist, Joseph Prince, have gone a long way toward changing my opinion about God.



