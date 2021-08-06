New, returning, traditional sellers at Gardeners’ Market

Heather Stegman, Wholemade Farm in Lidgerwood, N.D., smiles with daughters Eliana, 12, and Emily, ’16 next week,’ as they prepare for the Thursday, Aug. 5 edition of the Twin Towns Gardeners’ Market. The market is open from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday through September in the east parking lot of St. John’s Catholic Church, Wahpeton. ‘We love it here. We come here instead of Fargo,’ said Stegman, one of this year’s new merchants. Not far from Wholemade’s booth, Chuck Reiff checked out the sweet corn and tomatoes from Bill Erbes, who grows in Colfax, N.D. Reiff also reminded Daily News of the continued Music in the Park series at Chahinkapa Park — he’s one of the singers in Loran Hudson and Three Cs, which performs later in August. Look to Daily News for continued coverage of summertime activities.

New, returning, traditional sellers at Gardeners’ Market

Tags

Load comments