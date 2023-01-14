Walking/running should be considered for everybody’s New Year’s resolutions. A calendar year is a great time to contemplate change but physical fitness is so valuable start it anytime.
Getting fit, eating healthier and losing weight are often at the top of the resolution list. Walking or running consistently can make them all happen.
Realistic process-oriented goals are better than outcome-oriented goals. Outcome goals are often subject to external forces you don’t control, like setting a desired time, then your race is on a hot day. A PB (personal best) isn’t going to happen. Maybe run in the snow for the first time.
Goals should have long-term values. Many of us have family histories to remind us of fragile health. My grandparents died from cancer, a heart attack, Parkinson’s disease and another who never left a wheelchair after breaking her hip. My parents have died from mental health (suicide) and dementia. All of us have much value to others and should take care of our bodies to serve others. Good health can quickly change, even when we’ve done the right things.
Many health studies tout the value of an active healthy lifestyle. It adds years to your life but most important is the life it adds to your years. Exercising five days a week could be a goal.
During retirement, I often go on runs with daughters. I push grandsons Jack and George in a stroller for miles to their favorite and self-named “Tunnel,” “Elephant” and “Bird House” playgrounds. Two-year old grandson Leo’s favorite first words include “walk” and “swing.” There are no other places on Earth I would rather be. It is the richest of life in my years. Grandchildren give me drive to maintain fitness goals.
Take that first step. Go for a walk or run. I schedule my runs at the start of each week. Races and marathons are helpful because they cause you to create a training schedule. Make time for important things. Less than ½ of 1% of Americans will run a marathon so don’t worry about that.
Consider walking in one of the many fundraiser 5K walks that put meaning into your miles. Several are held in Wahpeton, using park and river trails. Raise money for a charity that means something to you. Another goal could be walking every street.
Write your goals down and they are more likely to happen. Goals should include a healthy family/professional/personal balance. Check them often. I journal runs, including distance, time, weather, special nature observations, trails, etc.
Make physical fitness a habit. Start the day with exercise. It is a time to plan, think, be grateful for many gifts, contemplate and consider ways to be a better person.
There are no shortcuts to successful running. Be willing to work hard, sacrifice and be consistent. It is no different than any aspect of your life. Exercising at least a half hour every day could be a good starting goal. Or run a certain number of days a week consistently.
Walking and running are the simplest, least expensive and fun ways to improve your health. Invest in good shoes fitted by knowledgeable staff at a sporting goods or running store. Injuries happen when your shoes aren’t right for you.
Walking and running are not sentences. They are fun. They are the best ways to learn about new cities. They get you outside. They allow you to experience the four seasons. They immerse you with nature. Every walk and run are bird-watching trips.
A positive attitude helps get goals done. Goals give us a “why for running.” A stronger heart, increased bone density, burned calories, less risk of cancer, happier outlook, improved joint health, strengthened muscles, sharpened mind and willpower are by-products.
Good training goals could be stretching after runs, cross-training or strength training. A nutrition goal could be eating fruit instead of sweets for dessert. Goals should be smart – specific, measurable, attainable, relevant and time-bound.
Anytime is a good time to start walking, running and exercising. Time to get out the door!
Wayne Beyer is the director of Wahpeton Parks and Recreation.