Newspaper staff dresses for Mismatch Day

The staff of Daily News and News Monitor dressed in colorful patterns and prints for Mismatch Day Tuesday, April 28. The week of themed dress-up days are a team building activity for the employees, who are practicing social distancing while being able to work in the office. Pictured are Paige Rudick, Carrie McDermott, Frank Stanko, Tara Klostreich, Karen Speidel, Arianna Appell and Candace Engstrom.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.