Newspaper staff dresses for Mismatch Day
Patty Fugleberg • Daily News

The staff of Daily News and News Monitor dressed in colorful patterns and prints for Mismatch Day Tuesday, April 28. The week of themed dress-up days are a team building activity for the employees, who are practicing social distancing while being able to work in the office. Pictured are Paige Rudick, Carrie McDermott, Frank Stanko, Tara Klostreich, Karen Speidel, Arianna Appell and Candace Engstrom. 

Tags

Load comments