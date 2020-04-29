Newspaper staff dresses for Western Wear Day

The staff of Daily News and News Monitor dressed in their best denim, patterns and cowboy hats for Western Wear Day Wednesday, April 29. The day continues a week of team building activities and also served as an observance of Denim Day, the global recognition of rape prevention education. Money collected during Denim Day will be donated to Three Rivers Crisis Center, Wahpeton, and Someplace Safe, Breckenridge, Minnesota. From left, Karen Speidel, Tara Klostreich, Patty Fugleberg, Arianna Appell, Diana Hermes and Paige Rudick. Have an idea for future dressing up opportunities? Share it on Daily News’ Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.