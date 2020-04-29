Newspaper staff dresses for Western Wear Day
Frank Stanko • Daily News

The staff of Daily News and News Monitor dressed in their best denim, patterns and cowboy hats for Western Wear Day Wednesday, April 29. The day continues a week of team building activities and also served as an observance of Denim Day, the global recognition of rape prevention education. Money collected during Denim Day will be donated to Three Rivers Crisis Center, Wahpeton, and Someplace Safe, Breckenridge, Minnesota. From left, Karen Speidel, Tara Klostreich, Patty Fugleberg, Arianna Appell, Diana Hermes and Paige Rudick. Have an idea for future dressing up opportunities? Share it on Daily News’ Facebook page.

