Newspaper staff Dresses to Impress during Spirit Week
Turner Blaufuss • Daily News

Daily News and News Monitor staff had a Dress to Impress Day Wednesday, April 1, as part of the company’s Spirit Week to stay ‘Wick Strong.’ The newspapers are owned by Wick Communications. Pictured from left, Arianna Appell, Tara Klostreich, Savannah Paulson, Frank Stanko, Patty Fugleberg, Paige Rudick, Carrie McDermott and Diana Hermes. The employees remind community members to practice safe social distancing to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Tags

Load comments