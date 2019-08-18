At the writing of this article, the Wilkin County Fair is in full swing. The 4-H Projects have been judged and the fair is welcoming participants and patrons alike.
If you haven’t had a chance to visit the fair yet this year, make sure to stop by and say hi. The Wilkin County Fair is held at Welles Memorial Park in Breckenridge, Minnesota, and runs thru Sunday, Aug. 18.
It’s undeniable that 4-H is an important part of the fair. The 4-H Exhibit Hall holds projects and displays from all aspects of agriculture to art lovingly prepared and researched by children who are enrolled in 4-H. You can learn just about anything in 4-H.
The horse enthusiast will especially enjoy walking to the horse barn to visit the horses who have competed in 4-H and see which ones are going on to the Minnesota 4-H State Championships this year. Horse-crazy youth can witness and learn about such wonderful goals and dreams. Horse enthusiasts should also include in their fair visit the 4-H Exhibition Hall, where they can look at projects aimed at the care and knowledge of horses.
In 4-H there is a place for everyone to learn. Even if the child does not currently own a horse, they can dream and prepare to one day own a horse by completing projects about them. This is called the Horseless Horse Project Class. If you know a youth who is “horse-crazy,” contact local Wilkin County 4-H Program Coordinator Monique Stelzer at 218-643-5481 or mstelzer@umn.edu to enroll them now for next year’s events.
In the Horseless Horse Project, some activities that the child may participate in as part of their project include: making a display on horses, participating on a horse-judging team, naming the parts of a horse and saddle, visiting a horse farm, riding school or boarding facility, grooming or riding a horse, participating on a horse bowl team, visiting with a farrier or vet, attending a horse show or sale or even participating on a hippology team.
Happy Trails!
