BISMARCK – North Dakota Dollars for Scholars recently awarded scholarships to the following local students:
• Hannah Meyer of Wahpeton High School received a $500 Mallie Ann Breuer Scholarship
• Isaac Samuels of Wahpeton High School received a $1,000 Returning Student and Graduate Student Scholarship
• Abby Bladow of Hankinson High School received a $1,000 Returning Student and Graduate Student Scholarship
• Ashlynn Stirling of Hankinson High School received a $1,000 Returning Student and Graduate Student Scholarship
• Mya Steinwehr of Hankinson High School received a $1,000 James A. Guy Memorial Scholarship
• Caleb Boehm of Richland #44 High School – Colfax received a $1,000 Returning Student and Graduate Student Scholarship
• Grace Holzhey of Richland #44 High School – Colfax received a $1,000 James A. Guy Memorial Scholarship
“The North Dakota Dollars for Scholars chapter and the local Dollars for Scholars chapters work together to provide scholarships to North Dakotans. It is a grassroots effort that provides a venue for local communities to raise scholarship funds for their students,” states North Dakota Dollars for Scholars State Director Staci Holzheimer.
North Dakota Dollars for Scholars awarded a total of $96,500 to 88 students across North Dakota. In addition to the statewide scholarships, Dollars for Scholars chapters in 66 North Dakota communities awarded scholarships to more than 1,100 students for over $1.1 million. Students who graduated from a North Dakota high school or were home educated in North Dakota qualify to apply for the scholarships distributed by the statewide North Dakota Dollars for Scholars chapter.
Since the inception of Dollars for Scholars in North Dakota in 1962, more than $39.8 million has been raised by all chapters (local and state) to support higher education for North Dakotans. Bank of North Dakota administers the state chapter which assists local chapters and focuses on offering scholarships to students beyond their freshman year of college.
Businesses and individuals are encouraged to support Dollars for Scholars, whether locally or statewide. Dollars for Scholars is a nonprofit organization which is the largest, volunteer-operated, community-based scholarship foundation in the United States.
Visit northdakota.dollarsforscholars.org for a complete list of scholarship winners, donors, chapters and more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.