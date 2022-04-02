“I don’t want to set the world on fire; I just want to light a little flame in your heart.”
So went an old tune I used to love long, long ago. Another song that stuck way back in the ‘50s was “The Old Lamp Lighter.”
“He made the night a little brighter, wherever he would go; The old lamp lighter of long, long ago.” These timeless lines opened the door to lines even more timeless I would ponder later: “In beginning, God created the heavens and the earth .... “And God said, Light Be! And there was light.”
And centuries later St. John wrote: “In the beginning was the word and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. And the Word became flesh and dwelt among us. And we beheld his light The glory as of the only begotten son.”
How fine it is how little by little, light bulb by light bulb the Lord leads his children from darkness, to the glimmer of dawn, and finally to the full strength of the son at noon.
Such lines lead us to ponder even more challenging lines like , “Christ in us, our hope of Glory.” Clearly, “glory” is a light image. But what does the word “Christ” mean? It’s one of those loaded words that pack so much cargo. Many think it’s Jesus’ last name, but the Hebrew translation of it, “christ” is “Messiah,” while the Greek, the language of the New Testament, defines it as “the anointed one” and also, “the anointing.”
So it’s the anointing in us that is “our hope of glory.” That is a direct link between the oil used to christen a king, and the splendor that attends his majestic presence. That gives sense to these lines: “In Him was Light, and the Light was the light of men.”
In 1993, Randy Cutlip, one-time synthesizer player for the rock band Three Dog Night, came with evangelist Wayne Gwilliam to Ashby, Minnesota, where he performed these astonishing lyrics: “It’s the Jesus in you; It’s the Jesus in me; It’s the Jesus in us; That has made us free.”
The anointing he had received at his conversion transformed Cutlip from a drug addict headed for hell into a passionate champion for Jesus. The Christ in him, his “hope of Glory” had blossomed into great new songs for Jesus.
Now the word “anoint” is built around the root “oint” meaning oil, as in the word “ointment.” But how does oil translate into light? A little thought makes the an easy leap. Ask any lamplighter and you’ll easily see the light. Perhaps one of the greatest novels ever written, “Moby Dick,” traces the mad quest of Captain Ahab to find and kill the white whale that had taken his leg and left him crippled.
Ahab’s was a voyage of revenge, for he was convinced that the whale was a “mask” for God, whom he blamed for his loss. He wanted his harpoon to “strike through the mask.” Of course we all know who won in that battle, remembering Gregory Peck strapped by harpoon ropes to the white whale carrying Ahab to his death.
The debate over whether the whale was a mask of God still goes on. But in one of the key chapters of the book, Melville meditates on the oil that comes from the blubber of the whale and how it is used to light most of the lamps of the world, from those of the Eskimo, to those of the reigning kings. Clearly “in him was light, and the light was the life of men.” And Shakespeare even associates the oil with healing. A character in “Henry IV” speaks of “parmacetti” (whale oil) for an “inward bruise.”
As I’ve already said in an earlier column, my mamma often told me to be sure to “put a little oil in my lamp.” She meant read my Bible. That may still be the best thing we can do to allow God’s Word to be “a light unto our path and a lamp unto our feet.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.