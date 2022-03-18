Late winter and early spring are great times to trim trees. Now is the time to create tree sculptures!
Trees are beautiful year-round. Cottonwoods overlooking the Chahinkapa Park shop, Kidder Rec Area rock rapids and Chahinkapa Zoo campground are monstrous, stately towers. Red-twig dogwood and golden willow are gorgeous with snowy backgrounds. Peely orange bark on Scotch Pine and corky bark on hackberry draw deserved attention.
This season is good because the trees are dormant and spring growth will soon start to help the trees recover. Deciduous trees like ash, hackberry, basswood and honeylocust without leaves expose branches to prune. Expect sap bleeding with box elder and maples and that is OK.
Strive for a single trunk with a scaffolding branch pattern like a good climbing tree. Young trees with two leaders emerging from a narrow V crotch should have the least desirable leader removed. It would likely be thinner and not growing as vertically as its companion. Ash trees naturally have narrow crotches.
U-shaped crotches are much stronger. Don’t remove more than a third of the canopy. The roots, branches and leaves rely on each other for nourishment.
Remove suckers at the base. They are robbing energy desirable for the overhead canopy. Flowering crabs have vertical suckers on branches that should be pruned.
Trim downward growing branches except on weeping trees. If a branch is headed toward the ground, it is losing the battle for sunlight. Forests do this naturally. Mother Nature emulates what we should do.
Trim back to the thickened branch collar on the trunk. If the branch is large, remove it in pieces so it will not peal down bark. Do not leave stubs that harbor bad insects. Eventually, a good recovery cut looks like a donut surrounding the wound.
Schubert chokecherry trees may have sooty looking clumps that are black knot. Some predict fast-paced death but we have kept several trees alive in town by annual trimming. Check the Rosewood/16th Avenue landscape tree. Trim back to at least the next branch junction.
Dormancy is a good time to see broken or dead branches and take them out. If two branches rub, take out the thinner, weaker companion. Large branches that are half the trunk size or larger are candidates for pruning, too.
Trim trees to be pedestrian friendly so the lower branches are at least 8 feet above sidewalks. If branches are overhanging the streets and hampering snow removal equipment, they should be trimmed, too. Remove any branches blocking street signs. Everybody can support safety efforts. Do not prune anywhere near electrical or utility lines.
Shrubs like red-twig dogwood and golden nine-bark can be trimmed to the ground and will replenish with new growth from their roots. Shrubs that form hedges can screen manmade materials like chain-link fencing. If you trim lilacs and other flowering shrubs now, you will sacrifice this season’s fragrant flowers. Wait until after they bloom.
Trim evergreens by snipping off the new year’s candles that are bright green. Dead lower branches often die and can be removed. This is common when they are planted close together. They like space and air movement! Some people remove lower branches for easier lawn mower maintenance.
Fruit trees can be thinned to allow light and air into the canopy. Height can be managed, too, so you can pick fruit standing from the ground. Trim back to a bud to avoid multiple thin branches that shoot out like a topped tree.
Tree trimming is best when trees are young and manageable. If you have to use a chainsaw, you may have waited too long.
Properly trimmed trees are works of natural art. Use pruners and saws to be a landscape sculptor!
Wayne Beyer is director of Wahpeton Parks & Recreation.
