The Director of Parks and Recreation position in Wahpeton will soon see a new face. Positive change, fresh ideas and new perspectives are always healthy for organizations.
The timetable is application deadline by March 4, scheduling interviews and follow-up during March, offering the position in April and working with the present director in May.
It will be a great opportunity for the right person.
Parks and recreation enhances the quality of lives for local citizens and visitors. It is a profession where you can look forward to coming to work every day.
It gets young people outdoors. We work with the Red River Areas Sportsmen’s Club to help organize four fishing derbies and two hunts each year. We support the Junior Wildlife Club with events like bird watching at Tewaukon Refuge and Prairie Wetlands Learning Center.
A college degree in parks, recreation, physical education, health or related field is needed and experience always helps.
If you love sports, there is baseball, tennis, basketball, football, soccer, softball, track-field and volleyball. Involvement with North Dakota Babe Ruth Baseball and Amateur Softball brings people to town during state tournaments. Things get done by people who show up.
Hours may be long but they are flexible and you can support family or personal activities.
You make a difference on the lives of many. We helped start and still support Kinship, a local mentoring organization. Parks & Rec manages Special Olympics that offers bowling, bocce, basketball and track-field for people who have intellectual disabilities. You will love it! We offer a summer food program so young people have healthy food year-round.
In smaller cities like Wahpeton, you are fortunate to experience a diversity of roles. You get to write a weekly newspaper column, interview on KBMW radio, speak to service clubs and communicate with various social media resources.
Grant writing is key. There are dependable state agency resources – Game & Fish, Council on the Arts, Forest Service and Parks & Recreation.
Local natural resources are fantastic You are heavily involved with urban forestry and plan tree planting events with students on Arbor Day, continue Wahpeton’s Tree City USA status and ensure Red River and Bois de Sioux River public access. Garden plots are popular.
It can be hands-on and you can be proud of making ice for young hockey players or scrubbing a gym floor for the benefit of young basketball players or elderly Pickleball players.
It’s not just sports. Public art like sculptures, murals, Art4Life and Music4Life are joyful. There is involvement with the Red Door Art Gallery, the local home for the arts and the Three Rivers Arts Council, who have done great things like host musicians from all around the world.
The Parks-Recreation Director supervises the Recreation Director, Park Superintendent, Zoo Director and Park Board Clerk. The department supervisors hire their own staff.
Management duties include a safety program supported by the Tri-State Safety Association and making decisions during the COVID epidemic.
There are neat facilities like the carousel, Hughes Shelter, zoo, swim pool and Rosemeade Chalet.
We support big picture things like green space and trails. Parks & Rec ensures there are things to do year-round. Cross-country skiing and snowshoeing equipment can be rented during winter months.
There are many resources, including fellow professionals who belong to the North Dakota Recreation and Parks Association. Other professional organizations include the League of Cities, Community Forestry Association, ND Association of Non-Profits and ND Horticulture Society.
There are fun special events like Blue Goose Days, Headwaters Music Festival and Red River Festival. There are terrific special interest groups who manage golf, gymnastics, hockey, ice skating, volleyball, archery, wrestling and trap shooting. There is a great team.
Maybe you are interested? Maybe you know somebody who would be a great candidate? Qualified candidates are encouraged to apply on-line at www.wahpetonparks.com. Nike would advise, “just do it.”
Wayne Beyer is the Wahpeton Parks and Recreation director.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.