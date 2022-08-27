Many of our beloved fairy tales end with the reassuring conclusion that “they all lived happily ever after.” In fact one of my favorite musicals put it all into song: “For never was there wrought/ A more congenial spot/ For happy-ever-aftering/ Than here in Camelot.”
The marvelous Tennyson poem, “Ulysses,” ends with the great seafarer, Odysseus, urging his aging mariners to make one final voyage: “Come my friends,/’Tis not too late to seek a newer world. I for my purpose holds/To sail beyond the sunset, and the baths/Of all the western stars until I die./It may be that the gulfs will wash us down/It may be we shall touch the Happy Isles, and see the great Achilles whom we knew.”
The Happy Isles were known as the Islands of the Blest, “the abode of just men after death.” Remember that Homer created his great epics of mythology, “The Iliad” and “The Odyssey,” some 500 years before the birth of Christ. And the heaven his heroes dreamed of was largely the reward for heroic deeds of bravery or victories in battle. The age of amazing grace was yet to come.
But even legendary sinners had their dreams of Heaven. Cleopatra, made famous by Shakespeare; for her affairs with Julius Caesar and Marc Antony, uttered these, prophetic lines: “Where souls do couch on flowers, we’ll hand in hand/ And with our spritely port, make the ghosts gaze/ Dido and her Aeneas will want troops/ And all the haunt be ours.”
Then she frets over her hand maiden’s suicide: “If she first meets the curled Antony, he’ll make demand of her/ and spend that kiss which is my heaven to have.”
By the time he wrote “The Tempest,” Shakespeare was such a consummate artist that he dared to give one of his most sublime heaven speeches not to the his good spirit, Ariel, but to the deformed slave, Caliban: “Be not afeared. The isle is full of of noises, sounds, and sweet aires, that give delight and hurt not. Sometimes a thousand twangling instruments will hum about mine ears, and sometimes voices. That when I then had waked, after long sleeping, the clouds methought would open and show riches ready to drop upon me, that when I waked, I cried to sleep again.”
Keats, with tongue in cheek, pictured heaven as a great place to share a drink with friends: “Souls of great men dead and gone,/What Elysium have we known/Happy fields or mossy caverns/Sweeter than The Mermaid Tavern?/Have ye tippled drink more fine/ Than my host’s Canary wine?”
And Fred Astaire found heaven in dancing with Ginger Rogers: “Heaven, I’m in heaven;/And my heart beats so that I can hardly speak,/And I always find the happiness I seek,/When we’re out together dancing cheek to cheek.”
I would wager that nearly every culture, even the primitive ones, had some version of a sublime final resting place. I’ll always cherish John Niehardt’s description of Black Elk’s happy hunting ground: “Where all the folk are gloriously alive/ And summer lingers, and the bison thrive.”
But for me, the promises of the good book still hold the ultimate vision of a heaven with too much evidence from inspired scripture not to take seriously. The final chapters of the Revelation of John seal the deal:
“And I, John, saw the holy city, New Jerusalem, coming down from God, out of heaven, prepared as a bride adorned for her husband./ And I heard a voice out of heaven saying, Behold, the tabernacle of God is with men, and He will dwell with them, and they shall be His people ... And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain, for the former things are passed away ... Behold I make all things new ... Write, for these words are faithful and true.”
Finally, let me once again cite the great French mathematician, Blaise Pascal’s famous wager: If there were one chance in a million that what the Bible says about heaven is true, one has to make that bet. To spend your eternity elsewhere is unthinkable.
Certainly, intellectual brilliance is no insurance against stupid choices. And the notion that when it’s over, we simply go to sleep with the chickens and the little dogs is atheistic wishful thinking. Remember Blake’s poem of rebuke?
“Mock on, mock on Voltaire, Rousseau/Mock on mock on in vain//You cast the sand against the wind/ And the wind blows it back again./Blown back, they blind the mocking eye/ But still in Israel’s path they shine/The atoms of Democritus/ And Newton’s particles of light/Are sands upon the Red Sea shore/Where Israel’s tents do shine so bright.”
I’m told that Voltaire’s final hour was spent in agonized fury, cursing God, but I’ll wager that God had the last word.
