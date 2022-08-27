Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Many of our beloved fairy tales end with the reassuring conclusion that “they all lived happily ever after.” In fact one of my favorite musicals put it all into song: “For never was there wrought/ A more congenial spot/ For happy-ever-aftering/ Than here in Camelot.”

The marvelous Tennyson poem, “Ulysses,” ends with the great seafarer, Odysseus, urging his aging mariners to make one final voyage: “Come my friends,/’Tis not too late to seek a newer world. I for my purpose holds/To sail beyond the sunset, and the baths/Of all the western stars until I die./It may be that the gulfs will wash us down/It may be we shall touch the Happy Isles, and see the great Achilles whom we knew.”



Tags

Load comments