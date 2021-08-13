Oh no, not again!
Frank Stanko • Daily News

Robert Wanek Jr., Daily News’ sports reporter, warily watches as he’s about to once again be sent into a dunk tank. The tank was a popular attraction at a Wednesday, Aug. 11 open house held by The Leach Home, Wahpeton. “We’re trying to have a little bit of everything for everyone, for the little kiddos up to the big kiddos,” Administrator Lindsay Auwarter said. “Why not have fun together?” Amanda Dunn agreed, saying it was amazing to see the community coming together to support the elderly. Participants included several merchants and the Wahpeton Police Department. Tessa White, 9, Sisseton, South Dakota, got to try on a police vest. As for Robert, he said getting dunked into the water was pretty fun. “It was also chilly. I got goosebumps for sure.”

Oh no, not again!

Tags

Load comments