On the Mend, including Ed Moore on keyboards, Rick Hendrickson on bass and Rick Miller on guitar, continued the 2021 Music in the Park season. Their setlist, including 'Mama Tried,' 'Don't Be Cruel' and 'Foolin' Around' inspired Evelyn Field, 7, to get up and dance. On the Mend is one of several bands scheduled to play during the upcoming Headwaters Music Festival and Jam Camp, Thursday, July 29-Sunday, Aug. 1 in Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minn. Youth interested in the Jam Camp can sign up by contacting Wahpeton City Hall. Music in the Park is made possible in part by a grant from the North Dakota Council on the Arts, which receives state and national funding. The Soggy Bottom Science Boys are scheduled to perform at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 30 in Chahinkapa Park.
On the Mend latest Music in the Park performers
Frank Stanko
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.