Hundreds filed into the Breckenridge High School’s gymnasium to witness the 120th annual commencement Sunday, June 5. After the audience found their seats, the Breckenridge High School Band began to play the processional. Students walked in, two at a time down the aisle until all were seated.
The event began with a welcome address from Jack Johnson, followed by the national anthem by the band. Afterwards, Weslee Johanson gave his senior address, thanking all the people who were attending the commencement ceremony and his classmates too.
Principal Craig Peterson recognized all the honor students graduating, and instead of a valedictorian and salutatorian, he recognized all Summa Cum Laude, Magna Cum Laude and Cum Laude graduates. Summa Cum Laude students who graduated with a GPA of 4.00-3.90 were Brooklyn Baumhardt, Camryn Kaehler, Lina Single and Victoria von Wantoch. Magna Cum Laude students who graduated with a GPA of 3.89-3.70 were Claire Aigner, Morgan Bruns, John Etten, Riley Finkral, Jeremiah Fox, Rachel Gowin, Anjelina Hodges, Sophie Larson and Carcie Materi. Students graduating Cum Laude with a GPA of 3.69-3.50 were Ana Erickson, Charles Gsell, Madison Jones-Rabbithead, Victoria Undem and Ryler Wiertzema.
Bruns then gave her senior address followed by a performance of “See you again” by the Breckenridge High School Choir and “Pirates of the Caribbean” by the band.
Baumhardt was the final student to give a senior address. “Let’s just bask in this moment — we’re graduating,” she said. Hodges took to the podium afterwards with a heartfelt rendition of “I’ll always remember you,” which the audience responded to with uproarious applause.
Before Peterson began presenting the diplomas, he did what all great educators do; he gave the graduates one last homework assignment. “Be a continuous learner,” he urged.
One-by-one students were called to receive their diploma and shake the hands of School Board chairperson Shawn Roberts and Superintendent Brad Strand and have retiring teacher Dennis Sumption move their tassel over and offer a hug. Parents would run down to take photos of their kids, often asking them to smile for the photo.
To complete the day, Strand gave his closing comments and some pieces of advice as the graduates move into the future. “To be successful in the future, smile, be nice, listen, have a good attitude and make a difference everyday,” he said. “Carry with you a strong sense of Breckenridge pride.”
