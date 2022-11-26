On the deer hunting opener, the spirit of nostalgia inspired me to revisit my old happy hunting digs to see how today’s flame-orange foragers were faring in their annual pickup truck safari inquest of venison, That was a ritual I had observed every November for over 40 years, first with my old buddy Warren and later, after he’d moved to Melrose, Minnesota, alone because I found few other hunters I felt safe with.
I took Wilkin County Road 9 first, along the east bank of the Bois de Sioux where I’d seen so many deer on my nature watching trips. Sure enough I saw several parties, clad in blaze orange, out there beating the bush in hopes of glory. Oddly, I found myself rooting for the deer. I’d grown to love those beautiful animals I had harvested so many of in earlier days.
At the Texas Crossing, I swung west down Richland County Road 16 toward Lidgerwood. That is a road I’ve traveled countless times after upland game and ducks which I usually hunted with Warren among the many prairie potholes and small farms that once teemed with waterfowl, partridge and pheasants. Access was easy then, and the hunting fabulous. Again and again, old familiar landmarks called up memories of the good times.
I got a surprise at Stach’s slough, where we used to pass-shoot, firing from the ditch bordering County Road 3. Where I once had to retrieve ducks by casting bass plugs because the water was too deep to wade, it was all mud flats and cat tails with no water on the west side for the ducks to “pass” over to. On the east side water glistened way out, but no sign of any ducks. Clearly the drought was shrinking Stach’s.
Three miles south I took U.S. Hwy 11 and turned east toward Hankinson. En-route, I passed Mud Lake and the pasture trail leading south to the “hog’s back.” That was another favorite spot to pass shoot at divers such as canvass backs, red heads, blue bills and the occasional gadwall, mallard, wigeon, teal or pintail (puddle ducks), brave enough to fly over us.
Where we shot, we couched on Jong prairie grass which blessed us with a soft bed to lean back on and visit between shots. Sadly, the game and fish dept. gave up its lease on the pasture access, so getting to the pass now demands a long hike from the Lake Elsie parking area, but one can still pheasant hunt his way north to the best pass shooting sites. The Hog’s Back was always the place to go when we got too lazy to slough slog like we did in high school days when we had energy to burn.
At Hankinson I passed the motel-cafe where we had fabulous hunter’s breakfasts. That lovely lady who did the cooking made the best fried eggs I’ve ever had: crispy brown on one side with yolks perfect for dipping your toast in. Too often the eggs you get are sickly white on both sides and either too runny or too dry in the middle, and that’s no yolk! But that cafe was hugely popular with lots of hunters.
While I’m on food, the Lidgerwood Cafe was always great too as were cafes in Wyndmere, and Rutland. Actually, most little towns back then had at least least one great cafe like “Dykes” in Fairmount, and a little grandma in Cuyuga ran a cafe and served meals “to die for.” She charged far too little for cuisine fit for kings. Sorry, I’ve forgotten her name.
And I can’t forget “Art’s Bar,” in Lidgerwood, where you could get the inside scoop on where to go, while visiting with Art, a gentle, mild-mannered sweet guy you found it impossible not to like ... Art was smart, and a seasoned fisherman who also promoted local high school sports. If he were still alive, I’d have gone out of my way to revisit “Art’s” a must top bright spot on the well-worn trail.
The last slough I visited was Fedges, six miles south on county road 1. Fedge’s was a huge hunting area — two mile-long sloughs divided by a dirt road and bordered by many acres of lovely public hunting land. When I’d stop there back in the ‘90s, the Fedges’s yellow lab loved to come down and retrieve my ducks for me from water too deep to wade. We struck up quite a friendship: I got ducks; he got treats of little hot dog weenies I kept in my pocket.
I adore just lingering on that ancient hunting ground. I imagine it is still much like it has always been for generations. In late Oct. or early Nov. one can park up on the hill, wander down and sit on the pass just to take in the magic of the migration.(Ever seen snow geese high up against a cobalt blue sky?) Awesome! Those big sloughs have a mystical aura all their own. The last sky voyagers to come through will be trumpeter swans, living up to their name by honking swan songs to the tune of the north wind. That place had to have been sacred to the Indians: perhaps a shrine to honor “Wah Kon Tanka” for His great largess.
On the way home, east on county road 22, then north on US 127, I passed the farm that once had a fine white barn with “Williams Hereford Farms” painted on the side, and where Warren and I enjoyed so many priceless times. How sad it’s now too “barn wood gray” for anyone to read. I mentioned it to Warren on our last visit, but he couldn’t have cared less. He lived in the present. And now Warren is probably “catch and release,” bassin’ on the best bass lake Heaven has to offer. Won’t be long; I’ll find out. All this could only have happened in a land that God blessed. Be thankful you’re an American; elsewhere things are getting pretty tough.