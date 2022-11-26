On the deer hunting opener, the spirit of nostalgia inspired me to revisit my old happy hunting digs to see how today’s flame-orange foragers were faring in their annual pickup truck safari inquest of venison, That was a ritual I had observed every November for over 40 years, first with my old buddy Warren and later, after he’d moved to Melrose, Minnesota, alone because I found few other hunters I felt safe with.

I took Wilkin County Road 9 first, along the east bank of the Bois de Sioux where I’d seen so many deer on my nature watching trips. Sure enough I saw several parties, clad in blaze orange, out there beating the bush in hopes of glory. Oddly, I found myself rooting for the deer. I’d grown to love those beautiful animals I had harvested so many of in earlier days.



