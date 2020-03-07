Optimist Club donates to Smile Drive

The Wahpeton Optimist Club, with the assistance of the NDSCS Dental Department, made a donation to Smile Drive, which is a collection program of America’s tooth fairy. Early Childhood Dental Network is a program sponsored by West Central Initiative. The goal is to educate families on the importance of early dental health. The supplies will be distributed to approximately 280 children and adults.

