Optimist Club donates to Smile Drive

The Wahpeton Optimist Club, with the assistance of the NDSCS Dental Department, made a donation to Smile Drive, which is a collection program of America’s tooth fairy. Early Childhood Dental Network is a program sponsored by West Central Initiative. The goal is to educate families on the importance of early dental health. The supplies will be distributed to approximately 280 children and adults.
