Kory Kaste, left, and Lance Ehrlin, right, pose with Lenore Stevens, center. Wahpeton High School and Breckenridge High School each received approximately 100 face masks from local Optimist Clubs. The masks, featuring the Optimist Club logo, were donated to the high schools to be distributed as they see fit. ‘Because of COVID-19 restrictions, we weren’t able to hold some of our usual events, including window painting, the bike rodeo, the coat drive and the spelling bee,” Ehrlin said. “Whatever we make from these events goes toward the youth. We we heard the schools were going to mandate masks and we wanted to help out.’
Optimists donate 200 masks to Wahpeton, Breckenridge high schools
