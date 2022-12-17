A couple of articles back, I traced a typical hunting trip of the kind we used to make many times during the magical autumn seasons, during the good times, when we were young, foolish, and full of fun and fantasy. That trip brought us back from Lidgerwood, North Dakota, to Fairmount, North Dakota, via County Road 22. But more often, the hunt began at Warren’s dad’s Hereford farm on Hwy. 127 and went west from there on County Road 22.

Twenty-two was really our “silk road” to adventure, because back then the whole length of it from Walter Hardy’s farm, all the way west to Tewaukon Refuge offered up great sloughs, cornfields and marginal land abounding with fine hunting. l would stop at Warren’s, and Pat Rassier, Warren, his black lab, Dylan, and I, would pile into his 1952 International Travelall, (a prototype of today’s SUV, and head west.



