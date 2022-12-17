A couple of articles back, I traced a typical hunting trip of the kind we used to make many times during the magical autumn seasons, during the good times, when we were young, foolish, and full of fun and fantasy. That trip brought us back from Lidgerwood, North Dakota, to Fairmount, North Dakota, via County Road 22. But more often, the hunt began at Warren’s dad’s Hereford farm on Hwy. 127 and went west from there on County Road 22.
Twenty-two was really our “silk road” to adventure, because back then the whole length of it from Walter Hardy’s farm, all the way west to Tewaukon Refuge offered up great sloughs, cornfields and marginal land abounding with fine hunting. l would stop at Warren’s, and Pat Rassier, Warren, his black lab, Dylan, and I, would pile into his 1952 International Travelall, (a prototype of today’s SUV, and head west.
A favorite first stop was a deep slough near the Schiltz farm, about seven miles due south of Hankinson, North Dakota. It always offered not only great duck shooting over decoys, but super pheasant hunting round the reedy edges.
On the way there, we sometimes detoured south to another great slough just east of where the casino now slouches. We called it “Peterson’s slough.” And that Mecca was surrounded by grasslands used mainly for grazing or haying; but Peterson’s was a magical place that always gave us fine variety hunting even an occasional prairie chicken, which we were careful not to shoot.
From there we could head west to Fedge’s, which I discussed earlier. That could be accessed by following 22 straight west until you ran out of road. One picked it up again three miles south and that took us all the way west past Geneseo and over to Cayuga and the big refuge, Tewaukon.
But we seldom got all the way to Tewoukon without taking North Dakota Highway 18 north. It has sloughs on both sides of the road all the way north to U.S. 11 and west again to Lidgerwood. We hunted every one of those great waterfowl magnets, usually putting out about a dozen decoys and bringing a variety of ducks in by calling.
In those great seasons, nearly every slough had hunters, and that kept the birds moving. A sharp eye to the sky could usually spot a flock for us to try our primitive “hail calls, feeding chuckles, and come-back” variations. We as often scared the ducks off as called them in, but we usually had our 7-9 bird limits by 9 a.m. and that meant a visit to Lidgerwood and that great Lidgerwood Cafe for breakfast of bacon, eggs, pancakes, and a huge caramel roll. We were too young to visit any of the bars, nor did we care to.
Lidgerwood is really blessed with great hunting waters. To the east was Swan Lake; in fact there are lakes in every direction from that town, but a huge favorite was a patch of hip-boot accessible water east of the amazing Conrad Vaplon farm northwest of town about three miles.
Vaplon’s is a hunter’s paradise with each field bordered by seven-row shelter belts, the realized dream of a man with a vision to leave his farm as a model and legacy for ensuing generations. It reminds me of a little slice of Napa Valley, right here in North Dakota. I interviewed Conrad for The Daily News way back in the early ’70s. He was truly an inspiring man, and his big white house can still be seen from Hwy.11.
If we were out for geese, we’d head over to Cayuga and Tewaukon refuge. There, we would pass shoot at snows, blues or honkers when they came low enough off the refuge to kill. But to do well on geese, we needed heavier four-buck loads and a working knowledge of when and where the big flocks might becoming off to feed in the fields.
Frankly, we found the duck hunting far more rewarding. I can’t remember any times when we didn’t limit out, sometimes because Warren’s dog, Dylan, was a genius at fetching other hunters’ kills and bringing them to us.
“Those were the days, my friend; I thought they’d never end.” How blessed we were to grow up in that “Happy Days” magical era of little farms, great, down-to-earth hard-working people loading us down with precious memories.
These days, I encourage kids to learn to fish; access to good hunting is only there for people with good connections or lots of dough. But if you are blessed with those, by all means get out hunting; it’s a great way to get a sense of the magic and mystery of “Great Creating Nature.” Thoreau recommended hunting even though he didn’t hunt, because it lured young people into Nature’s great university. Please read “Walden” before you die; it’s a masterpiece. I still thank my first mentor, Morgan Kjer, for my “Walden” connection.