When I was a tween kid back on the old farm in the late 1940s and early ‘50s, I and my younger brother, Charles, were pretty much restricted in our trips out away from the farm because of our dad’s heavy workload.
We got to the big city of Wahpeton perhaps once every month and an occasional rainy period might give Daddy a chance to take us somewhere exciting like Bemidji, Minnesota, to see Paul Bunyan and Babe the blue ox, or to Shady Dell on Traverse Lake, Minnesota, for fall apples, and once he took us all to the Twin Cities on the Great Northern Railway. That was a mind -expanding trip! But mostly, we were restricted to places we could reach on foot or bicycle.
Luckily, we lived only a mile east of Fairmount, North Dakota, and another mile east was Bois de Sioux, my favorite hangout. The closest neighbor kids, the Kurtzes, were two miles by bike or one if we cut across the fields.
But somehow, we made do with that little world we lived in. In town, all the stores were up and prospering, and on Saturday nights, the street traffic was often elbow to elbow. The bars and the movie theater were packed, and every street corner had a crowd of visiting farmers. Mingled among all this, both town and country kids found lots to do to satisfy young curiosities. The high school boys had on their “snazzy” khakis, white socks and penny loafers to impress their dates, and the girls looked cool in their bangs, long skirts and bobby socks. Who needed Wahpeton when Fairmount was thriving?
I loved all that, but I loved fishing and hunting and all things outdoors more, and thanks to the good Lord, that need was satisfied by the man who made all the difference, my dear old uncle Roy.
Roy was the shyer of our mom’s twin half-brothers. He had done poorly in school while his twin, uncle Ray, excelled and thus considered it his role to order Roy around to do most of the grunt work on their farm. The Strobusch place where my mom grew up with Ray and Roy and Ma and Pa was over in Minnesota, three miles southeast of our place as the crow flies.
Roy did discover one very handy way of escaping Ray’s bossy pants orders – taking the Pinkney nephews fishing, and since those trips always brought in lots of juicy bullheads, sunfish bass and pike, Ma and Pa Strobusch insisted that uncle Ray let that happen a lot. It was a win-win situation, and going on trips with uncle Roy became one of our greatest joys.
Roy was remarkable to me in many ways. He was only about 5-foot 4-inches and balding a bit with sparkly blue eyes and a smooth, tan, leathery face. He had an endearingly bashful smile of pure welcome, but the true beauty of Roy was his approachability. There wasn’t a threatening bone in his body. His typical greeting was to lay his big hand on my head like on about to unscrew a jar lid and say, “Gene! That’s Gene!” or “Chawz, that’s Chawz. What have you been doing? I’m going into town; want to come along?”
We all knew what that meant: sodas at Buck Mergen’s Drug Store, and the fun of trailing Roy around as he stopped for groceries at Vonn’s, Pete Nelson’s or Bostrom’s. Then, we’d hit Zach’s blacksmith shop to get something welded or sharpened or pounded on. Sometimes we went into Otto Bowman’s general store, I could get BBs in bulk for my Daisy Red-Ryder. Otto was another hardware man who could weld stuff. We also often stopped at Freddy Martinson’s creamery to sell a can of fresh cream or go next door to Simpson’s Hatchery for baby chicks. Tagging along with uncle Roy was always worth our while!
But the best blessing we got from uncle Roy was that he loved to take us fishing to such exotic spots as the Mustinka River or the dams near Wheaton, Minnesota, where we always loaded up on bullheads, crappies or pike. And our favorite place of all was Rose Lake near Dalton, Minnesota. There, we often camped out overnight to get in on that magical “first light on the water” when the bass would be waiting, ready to explode on our Hula Poppers any second. Then, we’d row out to the edge of the weeds, anchor and fill out our limits with beautiful bluegills and crappie. Gentle readers, those trips were as close to being in Heaven as anything I can recall.
We fished out of Elmer Knutson’s resort where we could rent a row boat for two bits an hour and Elmer let us camp quite close to their docks where a kid up early might catch a big one even before the others got up.
We had primitive tackle: five-foot steel rods with $2 Gamble Store reels and 15-pound braided line. I, by much practicum could get out a cast of 25 yards, but Roy and Charles were pretty much stuck with water closer to the boat. When I was 12, I got my first fly and spinning rods, and that really changed the equation: finer tackle, lots more fish.
Well, Roy lived to be about 77 and his passing was a sad time. But even now, his grave at Pleasant Hill Cemetery gets a special hush of reverence as all of us pause to recollect all the blessings dear, old uncle Roy gave us just by being the shy, humble, sweet guy he was. “Roi” in Latin means king, and to us Pinkney kids, it was the perfect title for gently, bashful, loving uncle Roy.
