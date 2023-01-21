Well, Janus, the two-faced god, is in our midst, offering us much we can be happy to be used of and much to give us new cause for concern. Thankfully, the Pandora’s box of unbelievable disasters that was 2022 has been emptied out and most of us here in North Dakota have survived it. But “we’ve seen fires and we’ve seen rains, we’ve seen wrack and woe from crazy hurricanes; peace in one house, slaughter in the next; Surely Lucifer was author of that text/ So much for living in interesting times./ The eleventh hour is nearly gone/ I can almost hear the chimes. But I’m going to put those bad days out of mind;/ each day holds something hidden but sublime.”

Shelly, the poet “had an eye for such mysteries,” despite life’s perfidy: ‘’We look before and after/And pine for what is not/ Our sincerest laughter/ With some pain is fraught./ Our sweetest songs are those/That tell of saddest thought.”



